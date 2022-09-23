Robert Williams to officially miss 8-12 weeks following left knee surgery

On a busy news day (and week and month) for the Boston Celtics, they announced that Robert Williams III underwent successful surgery in his left knee to reduce swelling and remove loose bodies.

#NEBHInjuryReport Robert Williams underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling in his left knee. Williams is expected to return to basketball activities in 8-12 weeks. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 23, 2022

The release states that Williams is expected to return to basketball activities in 8-12 weeks. That timeline of two months is a bit longer than what was originally reported when it was revealed that Williams would miss time. Initially, we were given a timeline of 4-6 weeks, which would have kept Williams out to the first week of November at the latest.

Now, the soonest we can expect to see Robert Williams is the end of November, with this potentially stretching to the beginning or even middle of December. After a return to basketball activities, Williams will no doubt need time to get into basketball shape after missing out on next week’s training camp and basketball activities for a while.

The Celtics also announced that Danilo Gallinari underwent successful surgery on his torn ACL, but no timeline for recovery was given. It’s unlikely that we see him suit up this year.

These hits to Boston’s frontcourt make an already challenging start to the season even harder.

Media Day is on Monday, September 26th, and the Celtics will take the court for training camp on Tuesday the 27th ahead of their first preseason game on Sunday, October 2nd.