Media Day - Open Thread

Welcome to Boston Celtics media day. Most years this would be an occasion of joy and anticipation. Instead, we’re faced with an uncomfortable day of questions that absolutely have to be asked and answered throughout the day. Along the way, we’ll get some of the “normal” basketball updates and quotes as well.

Of course we’ll be covering all the events of the day here on CelticsBlog. I’m starting this thread for those following along live (or wanting a place to provide live reactions).

Meanwhile, please check out some of our articles posted in anticipation of Media Day below.

Conflicted feelings are OK at Celtics Media Day - Keith Smith

Media Day should be a celebration. As quotes are shared across the timeline, Twitter should fill with reactionary, over-the-top GIFs and memes about how Boston is headed for a 98-0 season. Media Day should end with visions of Banner 18 being raised to the rafters. Instead, Media Day is going to be filled with questions about whether this team is ready for the season or not. How are the players reacting to losing their coach on the eve of camp opening? Are they ready to play for Mazzulla? What about the injuries? Oh, and how do many of you feel about being thrown in trade rumors all summer long?

Ime Udoka suspension a tough cover for sports media - Bobby Manning

The most important job for the media is accountability. Admittedly, that can be difficult to achieve in this current sports reporting climate. Wojnarowski and Charania are news breakers, but the purposefully vague and complicated nature of Udoka’s suspension demanded a fuller assessment. Being first matters in the business, but this was bigger than basketball.

Welcome to Media Day: 18 predictions for the upcoming Celtics season - Trevor Hass