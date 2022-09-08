How good are the Chicago Bulls? Did they get better this offseason? Where do you expect them to finish in the Eastern Conference?

Added: Goran Dragić, Andre Drummond

Lost: F Troy Brown Jr.

Daniel Poarch

I’m sorry, but I just can’t get there with this Bulls team. Last season’s collapse was too dramatic, and there are too many lingering questions without obvious answers for me to feel particularly good about their chances at contention. There’s little to like on the defensive end of the floor for this roster, and that’s without considering the nebulous Lonzo Ball injury saga that remains incredibly unclear. A fully healthy Zach LaVine will help, but by and large, I’m not sure this Bulls team as presently constructed will be making it out of the first round of the playoffs.

Adam Spinella

I’ll be in the minority, but I really like this Chicago Bulls team. I’m optimistic about Patrick Williams taking a big leap this year, adding another scoring option for the Bulls. With DeRozan, LaVine, Pat Will and Vooch, there are plenty of offensive-minded pieces to keep the offense top-tier. Their role players all buy into what they’ll be asked to do and provide quality defense: Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, and Dalen Terry. They’re a tad thin up front, but 42-45 wins again feels really attainable.

Jack Simone

This one is so tough, because the Bulls need to be lumped in with the Cavs and Hawks. They’re good teams, and they have the talent to be playoff teams, but they aren’t as good as the top teams in the East. Andre Drummond was an underrated signing, and they managed to bring back Zach LaVine, but barring a Lonzo Ball breakout year, this is probably a mid-tier team fighting to avoid the Play-In.

Jeff Pratt

I wasn’t a Bulls believer throughout the entirety of last season and that isn’t changing now. DeMar DeRozan found new life in Chicago last year, and I enjoyed watching him succeed, but the rest of the roster underwhelmed. Zach LaVine’s health is a major question mark for me, along with the obvious injury concern in Lonzo Ball. Who knows when he’ll return to the lineup, and if he can even stay healthy when he does? Patrick Williams hasn’t really impressed me, and Nikola Vucevic just doesn’t seem like a good fit in this squad. I expect the Bulls to make the play-in, but miss out on the actual playoffs this year.

Jeff Clark

The Bulls were the feel-good story of the year in the first half of last season. Then they had a built in injury excuse for why they faltered in the 2nd half. So do you buy the chemistry of the fully healthy version of this team? Or do you see a team that needs everything to go right in order to be a contender? I lean more to the later and I think they were overachieving early in the season. With that said, there are some good pieces here and they shouldn’t be a lottery team. But with the glut of good teams in the East, I think they’ll be solidly in the play-in range.

