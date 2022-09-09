Burning Questions Week: is Jayson Tatum the Jim Halpert of the Celtics?

It’s that time of year, where the season hasn’t quite started yet but we know it’s on the horizon.

We’re itching for some hoops and ready to get back to watching basketball constantly. In the meantime, we watch sitcoms to keep ourselves sane and entertained.

Well, watching sitcoms got my mind racing. How about combining two wonderful things into one story? What about comparing members of the Celtics to characters on The Office? It’s a little unconventional, but why not give it a whirl?

There are more similarities than you might think. I had some fun with this and tried to make it somewhat ridiculous.

Have your own suggestions? Feel free to comment. It’s all up for debate, and there’s obviously no right answer here. The goal is to have a little fun and think outside the box before the season begins.

Jayson Tatum - Jim Halpert

They’ve been living in the shadows for far too long, but not anymore. Both are easy protagonists to root for and are constantly building toward their long-term goal. It’s not fair to expect perfection, but you have to fight the urge not to because you know something truly special is brewing. They’re going to mistakes along the way, but they’re going to get there – and it’s gratifying to know you know you were there from the start.

Jaylen Brown - Pam Beesly

Jim and Pam, Tatum and Brown, peanut butter and jelly. They’re great by themselves but way better together. Their arc as a unit is more powerful than it would be as individuals. You get agitated by the ups and downs, but that’s only because you know they’re capable of so much. Even through rumors and speculation, you fully believe they’re going to end up together and living their dream.

Marcus Smart - Dwight Schrute

The unpredictable, charismatic and untamable veteran of the group, he’s seen a thing or two. He excels in martial arts and “beets” to his own drum. He may do some questionable things along the way, and make you doubt everything from time to time, but then you remember why you love him. You don’t want to get on his bad side, or he’ll make you pay. He’s not for everyone, but if he’s your guy, you love him until the end.

Grant Williams - Kelly Kapoor

They keep things lively, and that’s an asset in itself. Both have the annoying younger sibling mindset, and customer relations come naturally to them. They’re not afraid to let you know they’re there, and talking a mile a minute is the norm. They do have their moments of brilliance, though, and if you sleep on them, they’ll remind you why. Every Batman needs a Ryan.

Al Horford - Toby Flenderson

No disrespect to Horford here, but the truth is, they’re both the voice of reason for an otherwise-eclectic bunch. Toby may not always make the flashy or extravagant choice, but he’ll usually make the correct one. Every office needs a Toby to keep everyone else in check.

Brad Stevens - Michael Scott

Ahh, yes. The fearless leader playing the role of puppeteer and ensuring everyone stays on task. OK, maybe Brad does that a little better than Michael, but they both inspire others with their pep talks and words of wisdom. They’re not afraid to go big if they believe doing so will help get the the office they want it to be. Michael may be a tad more outlandish and unpredictable, but they both make cheesy jokes and are extremely loyal.

Ime Udoka - Oscar Martinez

Udoka, like Oscar, is the adult in the room. He’s a stickler for detail, somewhat of a pest and always makes sure his voice is heard. You may not always like what he has to say, but you need to hear it. Without that attention to detail, everything else around him would likely fall apart.

Payton Pritchard - Kevin Malone

He may drop his famous chili every once in a while, but sleep on him at your own risk. Every once in a while, when you forget all about him, he delivers a big-time zinger to keep you honest. People tend to underestimate him, but he likes it that way. Keep sleeping.

Robert Williams - Erin Hannon

The eager youngsters who are trying to unlock their potential have more in common than one might think. They do the dirty work – like answering phones and switching on high pick and rolls – that doesn’t appear in the stat sheet and shouldn’t go unnoticed. As long as they believe in themselves and their abilities, and keep getting better, the sky is the limit.

Malcolm Brogdon - Darryl Philbin

Brogdon has been doing his thing in the warehouse for a while, but now he’s ready for his moment in the sun. A dependable, experienced and savvy dude, he knows what it takes to succeed. He could be the missing piece, and his time is now.

Derrick White - Creed Bratton

Both beat to their own drum, don’t have a true position and are consistently inconsistent. At the same time, they’ve seen a thing or two and know how to play the game. While they might seem a little confused at times one day, the next they’re integral to the whole operation and you remember why you love them.

Danilo Gallinari - Stanley Hudson

You don’t really know what’s going to happen with these two. One day they’re on fire, the next day they’re ice cold. Sometimes they seem engaged, and other times they seem like a liability. They’ve been on some bad teams, and it’s easy to be a product of one’s environment. You were excited to see what they could do with some added motivation, but it hasn’t quite panned out yet the way you hoped it might.

Luke Kornet - Andy Bernard

Their style may be a little unorthodox, and they’re not going to make the highlights, but they’re going to keep doing their thing. Everyone wants them to be ready to take the next step and become a key piece, but the question remains: Do they have what it takes? This isn’t a cappella at Cornell anymore. This is Dunder Mufflin, and results are expected.

Noah Vonleh - Meredith Palmer

They’ve been around the block a few times and seen some things. They’ve been divorced and had a few hiccups along the way, but give them a chance and let them be themselves. They might surprise you.

JD Davison - Ryan Howard

The young buck has talent and potential, but he’ll have to prove himself in a grander role. If he trusts what got him here, and stays levelheaded, he’ll be fine. If he tries to be someone he’s not, and tries to do too much, he may struggle to adjust.

Sam Hauser - Phyllis Vance

Both are in committed relationships. Work comes second, but they take pride in what they do and aren’t afraid to let one fly every once in a while. Don’t let their quiet and calm demeanor fool you. They’re ready for a greater role, and when given an opportunity, you best believe they can sell paper with the best of them.