Topic Tuesday: What’s your mid-season assessment of the team?

The season is officially at the halfway point for the Boston Celtics. They are sitting at a record of 29-12 (.707) which is good for first place in the whole league. After starting the season off at a blistering pace, they’ve cooled off recently and the rest of the pack has made up some ground. However, the Celtics have won three straight and are keeping the Nets, Bucks, Cavs, and Sixers behind them in the standings thus far.

What are your big picture take-aways thus far? How do you rate Joe Mazzulla as a first time head coach? The style is different than last year but most of the pieces are still in place from their NBA Finals run. What do you think of Malcolm Brogdon’s fit on the team?

Looking ahead, are you confident in the team’s chances to make a return trip to the Finals and perhaps win it all this year? What kinds of improvements or goals would you have for the team for the rest of the regular season?

This is a broad topic, so feel free to take it in any direction you like.