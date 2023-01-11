First to the Floor: Joy to the (Time)Lord

In this episode of First to the Floor, Ben, Jake, and I break down the Bulls game, talk some Al Horford, discuss the OG trade rumors, and bask in the glory of Rob Williams' reinsertion into the lineup.
It’s only fitting that I present some absurd Rob Williams stats to commemorate his first start of the season. Quick note: the stats do not include the Bulls game.
- The Celtics are 5 points per 100 possessions better with Rob on the court.
- He’s shooting 83.8% from the floor. In other words, he’s missed 6 shots in 9 games!
- He has double the number of blocks (12) as missed shots.
- He’s averaging 14.2 rebounds per 36 minutes, and 5.8 offensive rebounds per 36.
- Opponents’ FG% drops by 13.2% when they are defended by Rob Williams within 6 feet.
- Opponents shoot worse than their average when they are defended by Rob in every zone on the court. Overall, they shoot 8.5% worse when Rob defends the shot.
- He’s averaging 2 dunks a game in only 19.5 minutes.
- He can do stuff like this
Just amazing. pic.twitter.com/4lCSsy9R2L— Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 8, 2023
- The Celtics really missed his quick decision making and how he can connect the offense. He’s average touch time is a measly 1.23 seconds.
- Most importantly, he’s loved by 100% of the Celtics fanbase.
There’s a joy to watching Rob Williams that’s honestly difficult to put into words. I’m certainly not a good enough writer to capture it, so all I’ll say is this. Welcome back, Rob. Let’s go get Banner 18.
