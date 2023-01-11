First to the Floor: Joy to the (Time)Lord

In this episode of First to the Floor, Ben, Jake, and I break down the Bulls game, talk some Al Horford, discuss the OG trade rumors, and bask in the glory of Rob Williams' reinsertion into the lineup.

It’s only fitting that I present some absurd Rob Williams stats to commemorate his first start of the season. Quick note: the stats do not include the Bulls game.

The Celtics are 5 points per 100 possessions better with Rob on the court.

He’s shooting 83.8% from the floor. In other words, he’s missed 6 shots in 9 games!

He has double the number of blocks (12) as missed shots.

He’s averaging 14.2 rebounds per 36 minutes, and 5.8 offensive rebounds per 36.

Opponents’ FG% drops by 13.2% when they are defended by Rob Williams within 6 feet.

Opponents shoot worse than their average when they are defended by Rob in every zone on the court. Overall, they shoot 8.5% worse when Rob defends the shot.

He’s averaging 2 dunks a game in only 19.5 minutes.

He can do stuff like this

The Celtics really missed his quick decision making and how he can connect the offense. He’s average touch time is a measly 1.23 seconds.

Most importantly, he’s loved by 100% of the Celtics fanbase.

There’s a joy to watching Rob Williams that’s honestly difficult to put into words. I’m certainly not a good enough writer to capture it, so all I’ll say is this. Welcome back, Rob. Let’s go get Banner 18.

I really hope you enjoy the show, please subscribe to the CelticsBlog podcast feed and the First to the Floor YouTube channel. As always, thanks for listening!