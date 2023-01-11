Who’s most likely to be traded? (NBA Reacts Survey)

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Celtics fans and fans across the country.

The Boston Celtics are rolling along with the best record in the NBA. That doesn’t mean that they won’t make a move at the NBA trade deadline, but it might mean that they are cautious about the moves they make.

That’s not necessarily the case for other teams. Some teams have glaring needs that they will look to fill to put them in the contender category. Some will be looking to move on from talented players in order to focus more on rebuilding (or tanking).

You’ll hear a lot of these names in the rumor mill in the next month. Who do you think is most likely to be moved?