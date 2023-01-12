Jaylen Brown questionable, Al Horford out for Celtics vs. Nets

The Boston Celtics have three players listed on the injury report ahead of tonight’s tilt against the Brooklyn Nets.

Celtics Injury Report at Nets tonight:



Jaylen Brown - Left Adductor Tightness - QUESTIONABLE

Danilo Gallinari - Left Knee ACL Repair - OUT

Al Horford - Low Back Stiffness - OUT — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 12, 2023

Al Horford is out due to lower back stiffness. The 36-year-old big man has been sitting out on the second night of back-to-backs all season, as was the plan heading into the year.

Jaylen Brown was added to the report as well. He is listed as questionable due to left adductor tightness. The star wing has appeared in 40 of the Celtics’ 42 games thus far and has not missed a contest since November 28 against the Charlotte Hornets. Brown scored a season-high 41 points in the Celtics’ Wednesday-night victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Danilo Gallinari, who tore his ACL over the summer at EuroBasket and has yet to suit up for the Celtics, rounds out the list for Boston.

Meanwhile, both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams have been removed from the injury report. They were inactive against the Pelicans on Wednesday. Smart was dealing with the remnants of a knee issue he suffered in Boston’s January 7 win over the San Antonio Spurs, while Williams was ruled out for left knee injury rehabilitation. He will likely sit out on one night of back-to-backs this season opposite Horford.

For the Nets, two key players are present on the injury report. Kevin Durant remains out due to an MCL sprain, while big man Nic Claxton, who is among the league leaders in blocks, is probable to play with a shoulder issue.