Joe Mazzulla says Jaylen Brown could miss ‘a week or two’ due to adductor injury

The Boston Celtics may be without one of their star players for the immediate future. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said that Jaylen Brown could “miss a week or two” due to an adductor injury.

Brown popped up on the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets game on Thursday with adductor tightness. After initially being listed as questionable, Brown was downgraded to out shortly before the game.

Speaking before the game in Brooklyn, Mazzulla said the Celtics will know more in the next couple of days, but that he doesn’t expect Brown to be out long-term.

Brown has missed only two games thus far this regular season. Brown didn’t play in a mid-November game on a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons. He also missed a late-November game, again on a back-to-back, against the Charlotte Hornets. The Celtics won both of those contests.

This season, Brown is waging an All-NBA campaign. He’s averaging 27.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, which are both career-highs. Brown has shot 49.8% from the field, which is also a career-best figure.

Over the next two weeks, the Celtics have a road-heavy schedule: