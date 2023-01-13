Most likely to be traded (NBA Reacts results)

The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away so get ready to consume some sweet, sweet rumors content. Sure the Celtics aren’t likely to mess too much with a winning formula, but you never know. They might just decide that this window is open and it would be negligent to not push in as much as possible. At least to fill any holes on the roster (wing depth).

If you recall, we asked you to vote on who might be traded and which of the best players might be traded. Here are the results from the National poll.

Feel free to add your own thoughts in the comments below. Including which of the players on this list you might want to see in Boston. And if you are feeling brave, give us your trade offers (that you think the other team would actually accept).

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.