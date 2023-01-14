 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Boston Celtics Daily Links 1/14/23

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
/ new
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets
Jayson Tatum vs Nets 1/12/23
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Herald Jayson Tatum wants to play through lingering injuries, but should Celtics star rest more?

Globe With superstar Kevin Durant sidelined, can the Nets keep pace in the East?

Celtics Green Preview: Boston Celtics (31-12) at Charlotte Hornets (11-32) Game #44 1/14/23

CelticsBlog First to the Floor: ranking the Celtics’ three best defenders

The Marcus Smart - Jayson Tatum two-man game continues to blossom

Celtics Jayson Tatum on hand issues: “I have a lot of s*** going on”

ESPN Warriors-Spurs tops ‘98 Bulls-Hawks in list of most attended NBA regular-season games

Celtics .com Game Preview: Celtics at Hornets

NBC Sports Boston Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown ruled out for Saturday vs. Hornets

Which game could LeBron break the all-time scoring record?

NESN Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Offers Confusing Super Bowl Prediction

Shaquille O’Neal Rips Ben Simmons After Scoreless Game Vs. Celtics

NBA Odds: Nikola Jokic On Pace To Join Celtics Legends In History Books

Celtics Wire Celtics history: Parish scores 22k; Sailors, Bloom born; Wedman deal

Brian Scalabrine on if Jayson Tatum coud score 80 with the Celtics

NBA’s midseason survey features the Celtics favorably

Boston alum Kemba Walker reportedly headed to Italy’s Olimpia Milan

Three encouraging Boston Celtics stats halfway through the season

Three concerning Boston Celtics stats halfway through the season

Mass Live Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown out, Malcolm Brogdon added for Hornets game

Celtics vs. Hornets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

Boston Sports Journal BSJ Live Coverage: Celtics (31-12) at Hornets (11-32) 7:00 p.m. - East best vs. East worst

Chowder and Champions Boston Celtics: Well-rounded, confident team coming into their own


Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: Price set for 2021 lottery pick and potential TPE target

Former Boston Celtics starting point guard signs deal in Italy

Boston Celtics: Proposal lands Euro seven-foot stretch big

CLNS Media/YouTube Which Stats BEST Explain Celtics League Leading Start w/ Greenie | Celtics Beat

Celtics Midseason Report + Trade Talk w/ Jake Fischer | Winning Plays

SI .com Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Game Preview

Jayson Tatum Says Viral Photo of His First Signature Sneaker isn’t Real, but He’ll Debut Jordan Tatum 1’s ‘Very, Very Soon’

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Surpasses Joel Embiid in NBA All-Star Votes

WBUR A funny thing happened on the way to the Garden: Bruins, Celtics lead leagues


The Cold Wire The Celtics Are Living Up To The Hype In 2023

Hoops Rumors Atlantic Notes: Simmons, Tatum, Sixers, Brunson

Sir Charles in Charge NBA Trade Rumors: One ideal, realistic deadline target for every contender

Heavy Joe Mazzulla Is Still an Interim Coach for the Celtics — Why?

Talk of Celtics Reunion With Gordon Hayward Flatlines, via Insider

Veteran 3&D Wing Floated As ‘Realistic’ Trade Target For Celtics

Celtics Coach Sounds Off on Payton Pritchard’s ‘Time to Step Up’

NBA Lockout Looming? Optimism Holds Ahead of Key Deadline

WGME Maine Celtics 7 game win streak ends

Sporting News Jaylen Brown injury update: Celtics offer timeline for return from adductor strain for All-Star

Clutch Points Jayson Tatum goes NSFW on his injury amid Jaylen Brown blow

NBA .com Kia MVP Ladder: Joel Embiid joins Top 5 fray as Luka Doncic rises up

Andover Townsman Celtics riding another win streak and show no signs of slowing down

Fadeaway World Larry Bird Biography: The Boston Celtics Legend That Dominated The NBA

Sports Manor Turkish President Is Wasting $500,000 With His Bounty- Enes Freedom

Sportscasting Ben Simmons Can Be Blasted for His Performance but Not for His Quote About the Boston Celtics

Nets Wire Nets’ Jacque Vaughn discusses making ‘concerted’ to limit Jayson Tatum

Basketball Network Charles Barkley hilariously roasts Jaylen Brown’s fashion statement in the Boston Celtics win over the Brooklyn Nets -”That is not a man’s sweater”

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Celtics Blog Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Boston Celtics news from Celtics Blog