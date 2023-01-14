 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Derrick White leaves games in Charlotte after collision, will not return

A friendly fire hit from Marcus Smart knocked out the Celtics shooting guard.

Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Four minutes into the game against the Hornets, Marcus Smart was running up the sideline when he collided with Derrick White. Smart seemed to hit White on the side of the head and neck area. Here’s the play:

He remained on the floor for several minutes before being helped to the locker room with what appears to be a neck stinger or possible blow to the head. Per NBC Boston’s Abby Chin, head athletic trainer Pat Chasse was examining White’s neck area and he’ll most likely be checked for concussion symptoms.

White left the game making all three of his shots, including two three-pointers. We’ll keep you up to date here with any news on White’s condition.

UPDATE: Per the Celtics, White will not return to the game with a neck sprain.

