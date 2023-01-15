 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Derrick White (neck) probable for Monday’s Celtics-Hornets rematch

White left Saturday’s game after colliding with Marcus Smart, but it appears he’s OK.

By TrevorHass
/ new
NBA: Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets
Derrick White is helped off the court after he was injured Saturday.
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick White, who left Saturday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets after spraining his neck, is probable for the rematch Monday afternoon.

The Celtics guard got the worst of an inadvertent hit from teammate Marcus Smart early in the first quarter. He stayed on the floor for an extended period of time before leaving and not returning.

After the Celtics’ 122-106 win, head coach Joe Mazzulla said White was “doing better” and “OK.”

White played a key role in the Celtics’ win over Brooklyn on Thursday, scoring 15 points and adding seven rebounds in 37 minutes. He’s averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game and is one of two Celtics – along with Sam Hauser – who has played in all 44 games this season.

Jaylen Brown (right adductor tightness) remains out for the Celtics, as they look for their seventh straight win.

The Celtics have three days off following Monday’s game before they host the Warriors on Thursday in an NBA Finals rematch. They then have a busy stretch of three games in four nights starting Saturday.

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Celtics Blog Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Boston Celtics news from Celtics Blog