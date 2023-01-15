Derrick White (neck) probable for Monday’s Celtics-Hornets rematch

Derrick White, who left Saturday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets after spraining his neck, is probable for the rematch Monday afternoon.

The Celtics guard got the worst of an inadvertent hit from teammate Marcus Smart early in the first quarter. He stayed on the floor for an extended period of time before leaving and not returning.

The Derrick White injury … pic.twitter.com/z5jsnfsXVu — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 15, 2023

After the Celtics’ 122-106 win, head coach Joe Mazzulla said White was “doing better” and “OK.”

White played a key role in the Celtics’ win over Brooklyn on Thursday, scoring 15 points and adding seven rebounds in 37 minutes. He’s averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game and is one of two Celtics – along with Sam Hauser – who has played in all 44 games this season.

Joe Mazzulla gives injury update on Derrick White, and how Malcolm Brogdon stepped up in his absence ☘️ pic.twitter.com/TjR14gnPk3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 15, 2023

Jaylen Brown (right adductor tightness) remains out for the Celtics, as they look for their seventh straight win.

The Celtics have three days off following Monday’s game before they host the Warriors on Thursday in an NBA Finals rematch. They then have a busy stretch of three games in four nights starting Saturday.