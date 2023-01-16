Boston Celtics (32-12) at Charlotte Hornets (11-33) Game #45 1/16/23

Boston Celtics (32-12) at Charlotte Hornets (11-33)

Monday, January 16, 2023

1:00 PM ET

Regular Season Game #45, Road Game #24

TV: NBA-TV, NBCSB, BSSE-CHA

Radio: WBZ-FM, WFNZ

Spectrum Center

The Celtics are in Charlotte to take on the Hornets for the second straight game. This is the third of 4 games between these two teams this season. In the first meeting, the Celtics beat the Hornets in Boston 140-105. The Celtics beat the Hornets 122-106 on Saturday and they will play the final game in Boston on February 10.

The Celtics are playing in the 3rd and final game of a 3 game road trip. They will have 2 days off before facing the Warriors at home and then they will head out for another 3 game road trip. The Hornets are playing the Celtics for the 2nd straight game at Charlotte. They will head out on 4 game road trip after this game.

The Celtics are 1st in the Eastern Conference. They are 4 games ahead of 2nd place Brooklyn, who lost at home to the Thunder on Sunday. They are 4.5 games ahead of 3rd place Milwaukee. They are 15-7 on the road and 8-2 in their last 10 games. They are 15-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. They have won their last 6 games.

The Hornets are last in the Eastern Conference and only the Houston Rockets have a worse record at 10-32. The Hornets are tied with 14th place Detroit and are 5.5 games behind 13th place Orlando. They are 5-15 at home and 2-8 in their last 10 games. They are 6-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. They have lost their last 4 games and 7 of their last 8.

Jaylen Brown will miss his third straight game due to right adductor tightness. Danilo Gallinari remains out as he rehabs a torn ACL. Derrick White left Saturday’s game with a neck sprain and is listed as probable for this game. I’m guessing that Robert Williams will start at center once again and Al Horford will return to play at the four.

For the Hornets, former Celtic Gordon Hayward is listed as doubtful. He has missed the last 6 games with a hamstring injury. Kelly Oubre, Jr injured his hand in the first week of the season and played through it for awhile but then he had surgery on the hand last week and will be out until at least February 8.

Probable Celtics Starters

Grid View Marcus Smart Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Derrick White Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Al Horford Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Robert Williams III Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

PG: Marcus Smart

SG: Derrick White

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Al Horford

C: Robert Williams III

Celtics Reserves

Grant Williams

Malcolm Brogdon

Sam Hauser

Payton Pritchard

Blake Griffin

Justin Jackson

Luke Kornet

2 Way Players

JD Davison

Mfiondu Kabengele

Out/Injuries

Danilo Gallinari (ACL) out

Jaylen Brown (adductor) out

Derrick White (neck) probable

Head Coach (Interim)

Joe Mazzulla

Probable Hornets Starters

Grid View LaMelo Ball Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Terry Rozier Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

PJ Washington Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jalen McDaniels Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Mason Plumlee Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

PG: LaMelo Ball

SG: Terry Rozier

SF: PJ Washington

PF: Jalen McDaniels

C: Mason Plumlee

Hornets Reserves

James Bouknight

Kai Jones

Cody Martin

Nick Richards

Dennis Smith, Jr

JT Thor

Mark Williams

Two Way Players

Theo Maledon

Bryce McGowans

Out/Injuries

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful

Kelly Oubre, Jr (hand) out

Head Coach

Steve Clifford

Key Matchups

Grid View Marcus Smart Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Marcus Smart vs LaMelo Ball

Ball has been playing very well in his third season with the Hornets. He is averaging 24.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He is shooting 41.9% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc. He missed the first game between these two teams and on Saturday he finished with 31 points, 7 rebounds 9 assists and 1 steal. He shot 40.7% from the field but just 12.5% (1-8) on threes. The Celtics need to do their best to limit him in this game.

Grid View Derrick White Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Terry Rozier Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Derrick White vs Terry Rozier

Rozier is averaging 21.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He is shooting 41.3% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc. Rozier missed the first game between these two teams and on Saturday, he finished with 21 points, 4 rebounds 3 assists and 1 block. He shot 47.1% from the field and just 25% (2-8) from beyond the arc. He always tries a little harder to beat his former team and the Celtics need defend him well.

Honorable Mention

Robert Williams III vs Mason Plumlee

Plumlee is averaging 11.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He is shooting 65.3% from the field and has not taken any 3’s this season. On Saturday, he finished with 9 points, 16 rebounds, and 1 assist. He shot 40% from the field and once again didn’t take any 3’s. The Celtics need to keep him out of the paint and especially off of the boards.

Keys to the Game

Defense - Defense is always a key to winning games. After getting down 16 points on Saturday, it was defense that helped the Celtics to climb back and get the win. The Celtics must commit to playing tough lock down defense for all 48 minutes and not just after they get down big. The Hornets have an offensive rating of 108.9 (29th) while the Celtics have an offensive rating of 117.4 (2nd). The Hornets are 27th with a defensive rating of 115.6 while the Celtics are 7th with a defensive rating of 110.8. The Celtics need to make defense a priority and work harder on that end of the court.

Rebound - Much of rebounding is effort and hustle as evidenced by Payton Pritchard beating everyone to 2 offensive rebounds. The Celtics need to crash the boards as a team and fight for every rebound. The Hornets are 5th with 45.5 rebounds per game while the Celtics are 9th with 44.3 rebounds per game. The Hornets average 15.7 2nd chance points (6th) and so the Celtics have to work harder to get rebounds to prevent those extra possessions and 2nd chance points for the Hornets.

No Overconfidence - The Celtics can’t come into this game and expect to win without playing their best. They beat the Hornets twice and may feel that they can just go through the motions, but that would be a mistake. The Celtics need to come out and play like they are the underdog and the Hornets are a contender. The Celtics have to expect a fight from the Hornets, who will be looking to avenge not 1, but 2 losses and they can’t underestimate them.

Next Man Up - The Celtics will once again be without Jaylen Brown. Derrick White should play be may be limited. The Celtics got good contributions from Luke Kornet, Payton Pritchard and Malcolm Brogdon in their last game and they will need them to once again play well in this game. Jayson Tatum has been struggling with injuries and may or may not be able to have a big game in this one. Every player has to step up their game.

X-Factors

On the Road - The Celtics are playing in their 3rd straight road game. The final game of a road trip often is a tough one for one reason or another. Fatigue from travel and staying in hotels along with playing in a hostile arena can take a toll on players, especially younger players. The Celtics need to play through the distractions of playing on the road and keep their focus on playing hard and playing the right way.

Officiating - The officiating is always an x-factor. Some referees call the game tight and others let them play. Some favor the home team and others call it evenly. The Celtics have to play through whatever calls go against them and not allow bad calls or no calls to take away their focus on the game.