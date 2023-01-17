 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boston Celtics Daily Links 1/17/23

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets
Jayson Tatum vs Hornets 1/16/23
Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Herald Jayson Tatum scores 51 points as Celtics pull away from Hornets for seventh consecutive win

Globe Derrick White was good to go for Celtics after Saturday’s collision with Marcus Smart

Jayson Tatum wasn’t passing up another shot at 50 points as he torches the Hornets, breaks Larry Bird’s record

Maya Moore, WNBA great, officially retires from basketball


Will the Celtics need to chase insurance for Robert Williams at the trade deadline?

8 takeaways as Celtics beat Hornets behind Jayson Tatum’s 51 points

Tatum scores 51, Celtics beat Hornets for 7th straight win

Celtics are reportedly pursuing a trade for the Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl


Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Hornets 1/16/23

CelticsBlog Tatum scores 51, leads Boston Celtics to 130-118 MLK Day matinee win over Charlotte Hornets

Green With Envy: Jayson Tatum might be The One

A very Tatum afternoon: 10 Takeaways from Boston Celtics-Charlotte Hornets


NBA trade rumor: Boston Celtics interested in Jakob Poeltl of the Spurs

New Year’s resolutions for the Boston Celtics (Part 2)

Celtics guard Marcus Smart continuing to fight cancer with fashion

Celtics Jayson Tatum: “Obviously, 51 is big, but we played as a team”


Celtics .com Keys to the Game: Celtics 130, Hornets 118

1/16 Putnam Postgame Report: Another Signature JT Game

Grant Williams Encourages All to Experience the Love of ‘The Embrace’

NBC Sports Boston Celtics vs. Hornets takeaways: Jayson Tatum drops 51 in C’s seventh straight win

Watch Hornets broadcast go crazy over Jayson Tatum’s final 3-pointer Monday

NESN Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Drops 51 Points In MLK Day Win Over Hornets

Jayson Tatum Gives Hilarious Response To 51-Point Performance

Jayson Tatum Keeps Celtics Rolling In Victory Over Hornets

CBS Boston Tatum erupts for 51 points, Celtics notch seventh straight win with victory over Hornets

Jayson Tatum now has more 50-point games than anyone else in Celtics history

ESPN Celtics vs. Hornets - NBA Game Recap - January 16, 2023

Amid ‘MVP’ chants in Charlotte, Celtics’ Tatum nets 51 points

2023 NBA trade deadline: Eastern Conference deal predictions

CLNS Media CLNS Exclusive: Celtics’ Derrick White Details Neck Injury Versus Hornets

The Athletic NBA Style Rankings: Letterman jackets, a grill and a shout to Aaron Rodgers

Who could Celtics trade? On Payton Pritchard, disabled player exception and more

NBA Power Rankings: Grizzlies move up; midseason grades; prediction updates

Why Celtics’ Derrick White is the best little shot blocker in the NBA

Celtics Wire The most unbelievable Larry Bird plays with the Celtics

Celtics history: Parish scores 20k; Minniefield, Zeller born

Justin Jackson, Celltics volunteer to help feed the chronically ill

Shams: Celtics have ‘significant trade interest’ in Jakob Poeltl.

On Cs-Dubs rematch and whether Boston has exorcised finals demons


What’s needed, possible, and likely for Boston at the trade deadline

Are the Celtics and Warriors the NBA’s top contenders so far?

JJ Redick calls projecting Celtics 6th for ’22-23 among worst picks

How the Celtics became the best team in the NBA

NBA Twitter reacts to Jayson Tatum’s season-high 51 in win vs. Hornets

Mass Live Malcolm Brogdon injury: Celtics guard suffers cut on head in collision with Lamelo Ball

Four takeaways as Jayson Tatum erupts for 51 points in Celtics 130-118 win over Hornets

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum explains 51 points vs. Hornets: ‘It’s been awhile since I scored 50, so I needed that one’

How a Jamal Crawford text inspired Jayson Tatum to score 50 points vs. Hornets

Celtics trade rumors: Jakob Poeltl garnering ‘significant’ interest from Boston (report)

Boston Sports Journal BSJ Game Report: Celtics 130, Hornets 118 - Tatum’s 51 gives Celtics 7th straight win

Karalis: Tatum makes history without chasing it, applying lessons he’s learned on his way to superstardom

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: Why Jayson Tatum went for 50 points against Hornets

CP feels the Boston Celtics must trade these 2 shooting specialists

Boston Celtics: B/R tabs future draft pick as top trade asset

Should the Boston Celtics have Al Horford come off the bench?

CLNS Media/YouTube (638) Joe Mazzulla Reacts to Jayson Tatum Dropping 51 Points vs Hornets | Celtics vs Hornets

Marcus Smart Gushes Over Jayson Tatum Scoring 51 Points

Derrick White on RETURN From Sprained Neck | Celtics vs Hornets

Jayson Tatum On His 51 POINT Game, Setting Celtics Franchise Record | Postgame Interview

Terry Rozier on Jayson Tatum: “It’s TOUGH to Stop Him.” | Celtics vs Hornets

Heavy Celtics Linked to Chris Duarte as Potential Sam Hauser Replacement

Celtics Face Conundrum Amid Jaylen Brown ‘Flight-Risk’ Concerns

Celtics Issued Warning Over Potential Need for ‘Robert Williams Insurance’

Slumping Sharpshooter ‘Has Lost the Trust’ of Celtics, Could Be Replaced: Insider

Jayson Tatum Doubles Down On Message To Sacrifice, Credits Malcolm Brogdon

Hoops Habit Jayson Tatum converts Charlotte Hornets fans with 51-point performance

Predicting the 2023 Eastern Conference NBA All-Star starters

SI .com The Top 5 Plays from Monday’s Celtics-Hornets Game

Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. the Hornets: Jayson Tatum’s 51-Point MLK Day Performance Leads Boston to Seventh-Straight Victory

The Sports Hub Jayson Tatum breaks a Larry Bird record in latest Celtics win

NY Post Celtics’ Jayson Tatum couldn’t pass up shot at 50-point game

Hoops Rumors Atlantic Notes: Maxey, Embiid, Harden, Raptors, Hauser

Cold Wire Jayson Tatum Is Literally One Of The Best Celtics Ever


Clutch Points 2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline

NBA Power Rankings, Week 14: Celtics back on top as Lakers fall

The Celtics Files Boston Celtics: Blake Griffin teaching calisthenics before Celtics vs Hornets

Boston Celtics: Danilo Gallinari is progressing well towards season debut

Andscape On MLK Day, Malcolm Brogdon has a personal civil rights leader to look up to

Sporting News Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Malcolm Brogdon discuss ‘extreme honor’ of playing on Martin Luther King Day

The Ringer The 2022-23 NBA Midseason Awards

Justin Verrier on Jayson Tatum’s MVP Case. Plus, Kraft Takes Back His Team.

Sportskeeda Jaylen Brown injury update: How Boston Celtics superstar’s injury is affecting the team’s dynamic

