Boston Celtics Daily Links 1/17/23

Herald Jayson Tatum scores 51 points as Celtics pull away from Hornets for seventh consecutive win
Globe Derrick White was good to go for Celtics after Saturday’s collision with Marcus Smart
Jayson Tatum wasn’t passing up another shot at 50 points as he torches the Hornets, breaks Larry Bird’s record
Maya Moore, WNBA great, officially retires from basketball
Will the Celtics need to chase insurance for Robert Williams at the trade deadline?
8 takeaways as Celtics beat Hornets behind Jayson Tatum’s 51 points
Tatum scores 51, Celtics beat Hornets for 7th straight win
Celtics are reportedly pursuing a trade for the Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl
Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Hornets 1/16/23
Loading comments...