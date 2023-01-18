Jaylen Brown practices in full ahead of Celtics-Warriors rematch

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown practiced in full ahead of the Celtics and Warriors’ second and final meeting this season on Thursday. He appeared unhindered by adductor tightness that cost the star his last three games at Brooklyn and Charlotte. Still, Joe Mazzulla said his status for the game remained uncertain as of Wednesday.

“I’m not sure. He’s still testing it out,” Mazzulla said. “(He did) everything in practice.”

Brown ran through pick-and-roll drills with assistant coaches for over 30 minuets during the open media portion of practice, cutting and running to the basket for a pair dunks. He hobbled briefly at one point following a finish, but overall moved freely and put up a bunch of shots. Brown said after he expects to play if he still feels good tomorrow.

He felt the tightness following the Celtics’ win over the Pelicans where he scored 41 points on 15-for-21 shooting, capping a two month scoring burst that vaulted him into the All-NBA race.

Brown averaged 27.9 points per game on 50.6% shooting over his last 28 games since mid-November. His performance on Wednesday briefly moved him into fifth on the NBA’s total scoring list. Boston won three games in his absence behind a larger scoring role for Malcolm Brogdon.

As for the Warriors, who will travel on Wednesday after their White House visit and a practice in Washington, Steve Kerr told reporters he expected Klay Thompson (knee) to return for Thursday’s game. Andre Iguodala (hip) and James Wiseman (ankle) will remain out, with JaMychal Green (leg) and Jonathan Kuminga (foot) considered doubtful.

Klay Thompson will play against the Celtics tomorrow. Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green scrimmaged today. James Wiseman didn’t. Kerr called Kuminga and JaMychal doubtful vs Celtics but possible at Cavaliers on Friday. pic.twitter.com/lG8ui1awXE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 18, 2023

The Celtics and Warriors face off with two full days of rest behind them on Thursday at 7:30 EST.