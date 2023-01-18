Former Celtics player and coach Chris Ford passed away

The Celtics and NBA community received sad news on Tuesday night. Former Celtics player and coach Chris Ford has passed away at the age of 74.

via the Boston Celtics:

The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.

Chris Ford famously hit the first three pointer in NBA history. He was also a contributing player on the 1981 title team. Later he was an assistant coach for the ‘84 and ‘86 titles and took over as head coach in 1990, finishing with a 228-188 record.

Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family.