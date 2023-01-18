 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former Celtics player and coach Chris Ford passed away

Ford was an NBA champion as both a player and coach with the Boston Celtics

By Jeff Clark
/ new
Boston Celtics Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

The Celtics and NBA community received sad news on Tuesday night. Former Celtics player and coach Chris Ford has passed away at the age of 74.

via the Boston Celtics:

The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.

Chris Ford famously hit the first three pointer in NBA history. He was also a contributing player on the 1981 title team. Later he was an assistant coach for the ‘84 and ‘86 titles and took over as head coach in 1990, finishing with a 228-188 record.

Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family.

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Celtics Blog Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Boston Celtics news from Celtics Blog