Filed under: Boston Celtics Daily Links Boston Celtics Daily Links 1/21/23 All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place. By flceltsfan Jan 21, 2023, 3:18pm EST / new Jayson Tatum vs Warriors 1/19/23 Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Herald With Al Horford and Robert Williams, Celtics showcased toughness, physicality in win over Warriors Globe Jaylen Brown feels the everyday pain of a Boston commuter Before he died, Celtics legend Sam Jones had a request. On Thursday, his family fulfilled it. Eight thoughts on the Celtics' wild overtime win over the Warriors Here's why the Celtics are likely targeting a 2026 application to host NBA All-Star Game Celtics Green Thoughts, Confessions and a bit of Vengeance From Behind the Temple Walls CelticsBlog Brad Stevens: a coach in the front office The Boston Celtics' little big man Grant Williams, trade talk, and buyout ideas (mailbag answers - Part 1) Boston Celtics (34-12) at Toronto Raptors (20-26) Game #47 1/21/23 Celtics .com Game Preview: Celtics at Raptors NBC Sports Boston Jayson Tatum to miss Celtics-Raptors game with left wrist soreness NBA admits refs five of six missed OT calls hurt the Warriors vs. Celtics CBS Boston Jaylen Brown has had enough of Boston traffic NESN Stephen Curry Not Impressed With Malcolm Brogdon After Celtics Win Celtics' Jayson Tatum Ruled Out Vs. Raptors With Lingering Injury NBA Odds: How Kevin Durant's Injury Has Impacted Nets, Celtics Why Celtics' Brad Stevens Should Be NBA Executive Of The Year Celtics Wire Timelord makes league's 'Top blocks of the 2022-23 NBA season' clip Boston's Grant Williams jumps 9 spots to 13th in 2019 NBA re-draft Jaylen Brown tweets about experience with Boston traffic. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics among hottest selling merchandise items Should Celtics' Marcus Smart be in the 2023 DPoY race? Celtics history: Travis Knight traded; Cousy wins All-Star MVP Celtics at Raptors: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (1/21) Mass Live Celtics' Jaylen Brown vents about Boston traffic after missed warmup before Warriors win Marcus Smart on Isaiah Thomas: He 'showed me what it was like to be a professional' Celtics injury report: Jayson Tatum ruled out for Saturday's game vs. Raptors NBA Last Two Minute Report shows Celtics benefitted from 5 missed calls in Warriors win Celtics mailbag: John Collins trade, Rob Williams block rate, luxury tax impact Hardwood Houdini Former Boston Celtics PG becomes Luka Doncic sidekick in mock trade Boston Celtics: Benched guard expected to remain past trade deadline Chowder and Champions Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown ascending to elite level Boston Celtics rumors: Jakob Poeltl would put team over the top Golden State of Mind Warriors victimized by five missed calls in overtime SI .com What the Celtics Have Learned From the Warriors NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics Basketball Network Al Horford once explained why he flinches at the ball Clutch Points Celtics: Al Horford's elite company after heroic night vs. Warriors Heavy Steve Kerr Sounds Off on Jaylen Brown After Thrilling Celtics Win Steve Kerr Rips Into Warriors After Brutal Loss to Celtics Blue Man Hoop 3 Individual Positives from the Golden State Warriors' loss to Celtics NBC Sports Bay Area NBA admits refs missed five OT calls that hurt Warriors vs. Celtics Basketball Insiders Jayson Tatum 10th player in NBA history to reach 9K points before 25 Talkbasket Aaron Gordon airs interesting conditions to finally rejoin Slam Dunk Contest More From CelticsBlog Marcus Smart and Robert Williams ruled out for remainder of Raptors game Grant Williams, trade talk, and buyout ideas (mailbag answers - Part 1) Boston Celtics (34-12) at Toronto Raptors (20-26) Game #47 1/21/23 The Boston Celtics' little big man Brad Stevens: a coach in the front office The Celtics can now truly, and fully, put the Finals loss behind them
