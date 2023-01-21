 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams ruled out for remainder of Raptors game

The Celtics are already without Jayson Tatum in Toronto

Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Just before halftime in Toronto, Marcus Smart was coming off an Al Horford screen, slipped slightly, and immediately grabbed his left knee:

After trying to plant his left leg, he subsequently and apparently tweaks his right ankle.

Earlier in the game, Jaylen Brown was fighting for a defensive rebound and fell into Robert Williams’ knee. Williams continued to play and finished the first half with two points, four rebounds, a steal, and a block in 15+ minutes.

The team announced at halftime that both Smart (ankle) and Williams (left knee hyperextension) will not return to the game.

