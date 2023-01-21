Marcus Smart and Robert Williams ruled out for remainder of Raptors game

Just before halftime in Toronto, Marcus Smart was coming off an Al Horford screen, slipped slightly, and immediately grabbed his left knee:

A look at Marcus Smart's injury before heading into the locker room



We will keep you updated as we hear more pic.twitter.com/ekjQbiiHTs — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 21, 2023

After trying to plant his left leg, he subsequently and apparently tweaks his right ankle.

Earlier in the game, Jaylen Brown was fighting for a defensive rebound and fell into Robert Williams’ knee. Williams continued to play and finished the first half with two points, four rebounds, a steal, and a block in 15+ minutes.

The team announced at halftime that both Smart (ankle) and Williams (left knee hyperextension) will not return to the game.