UPDATE: Tatum returns after leaving floor in Orlando

Earlier at shootaround in Orlando, Jayson Tatum talked about his left wrist injury and hinted at possible surgery in the offseason. Midway through the third quarter against the Magic, he left the game:

A look at Jayson Tatum grabbing his right side, and heading into the locker room vs. Magic pic.twitter.com/5gCtz9jhbF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 24, 2023

After hitting a wide open three-pointer for his 19th point, he winced, grabbed his right side, committed an intentional foul, and headed straight to the locker room. We’ll keep you posted as the game progresses.

UPDATE: Tatum has checked back in, but unfortunately, the Magic went on a 18-5 run in his absence.