UPDATE: Tatum returns after leaving floor in Orlando

The Celtics All-Star grabbed his ribs and headed straight to the locker room.

Boston Celtics v Orlando Magic Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Earlier at shootaround in Orlando, Jayson Tatum talked about his left wrist injury and hinted at possible surgery in the offseason. Midway through the third quarter against the Magic, he left the game:

After hitting a wide open three-pointer for his 19th point, he winced, grabbed his right side, committed an intentional foul, and headed straight to the locker room. We’ll keep you posted as the game progresses.

UPDATE: Tatum has checked back in, but unfortunately, the Magic went on a 18-5 run in his absence.

