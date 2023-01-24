Rumor: Celtics interested in Willy Hernangomez

It would appear that the general NBA media are all on board with the notion that the Boston Celtics need some additional big man depth to help cover for Robert Williams, should he succumb to injury between now and whenever the Celtics season ends.

According to a report from EuroHoops, the Celtics have registered their interest in potentially acquiring Willy Hernangomez via trade, just a year removed from when they traded his brother Juancho Hernangomez, who you may also know as Bo Cruz.

“With a lack of playing time, rumors about his departure from the Louisiana team are emerging. Reportedly, Hernangomez is on the radar of the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat,” The report stated.

Hernangomez, 28, has struggled to see the floor for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, averaging just 11.8 minutes of playing time over 22 games. In fairness, Hernangomez does have some legitimate front-court talent ahead of him in New Orleans’ rotation, with Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas, Jaxson Hayes, and Larry Nance Jr. to contend with.

Willy Hernangomez is on Boston and Miami’s radar, but the Pelicans’ locker room wants to keep him #NBA https://t.co/xUa3pg3asa — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) January 24, 2023

However, Hernangomez would face similar, if not sterner, competition for minutes in Boston. It’s hard to imagine the Eurobasket MVP displacing one of Al Horford, Robert Williams, Luke Kornet, or Blake Griffin, all of who have been providing admirable impact throughout the season. However, Boston’s reported interest in Hernangomez is in line with the Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes’ piece this morning suggesting that the Celtics are in the market for an additional big.

As such, you could be hard-pressed to see Boston move for a player who is already disgruntled due to a lack of playing time, especially when his role would likely be to play backup to Williams and Kornet. Furthermore, the Celtics have a more pressing need in the form of some additional wing depth to help spell some additional rest time for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — both of whom have missed time in recent weeks.

Still, there’s no denying that Hernangomez has something to offer an NBA team, and his current season averages of 6.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game will certainly entice some front offices to take a closer look. Hernangomez is currently in the second season of a three-year, $7.3 million contract. It’s just difficult to envision that Brad Stevens and co. are one of those to shore up their initial interest - if there ever was any, to begin with.