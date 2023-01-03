Topic Tuesday: What are your (Celtics fan-related) New Year’s resolutions?

Everyone needs a little work. Nobody’s perfect. So New Year’s is a pretty good time to jumpstart into making some simple course corrections that might very well turn into big changes for the better.

We’ve covered the Celtics list of suggested resolutions. What about you? What could you stand to work on as a fan of the team? I’m not trying to pry into your life too much. Just focusing on you as a fan.

Do you sometimes yell at the refs too much? Do you recover from a loss by trolling Lakers sites? Do you forget to set your alarm when the team is on a West coast road trip?

We’re all a work in progress. Brad Stevens would tell you to maximize your strengths and minimize your weaknesses. Process over results.

This is a safe place. You can admit these things to me and a few thousand of our closest friends. We promise we won’t tell anyone.

So what’s your New Year’s resolution for 2023?