Report: Celtics trading Noah Vonleh to Spurs

The Boston Celtics are reportedly getting a jump on roster shuffling ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is trading Noah Vonleh and cash to the San Antonio Spurs per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Celtics are trading Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs are waiving Gorgui Dieng to create the roster spot. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 5, 2023

San Antonio will also waive Vonleh, per Wojnarowski:

Spurs are waiving Vonleh too, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 5, 2023

Boston will open a roster spot and will lower their luxury tax bill by trading Vonleh. That gives Brad Stevens and the front office some necessary wiggle room ahead of the February 9 trade deadline. The Celtics are also expected to be a player on the buyout market.

Vonleh’s contract was set to become fully guaranteed if he wasn’t waived by Saturday, January 7. That would have seen him at $1,836,090 on Boston’s books. Now, the Celtics have cleared all salary obligation for Vonleh off to the spurs.

In exchange for Vonleh, Boston will receive something back from San Antonio. As the Spurs are doing the Celtics a favor, it’s likely Boston will receive the draft rights to a player who is unlikely to come to the NBA or a top-55 protected second-round pick.

San Antonio currently sits roughly $16 million under the salary floor. It’s likely Boston is sending them enough cash to cover their portion of Vonleh’s salary after the trade-and-waive transaction is completed.

On the accounting side, the Celtics total tax bill (taxable salary plus penalties) was roughly $65 million pre-trade. The new total tax bill is approximately $58 million, meaning Boston saves about $7 million in actual taxes plus penalties.

Vonleh appeared in 23 games for Boston. The Salem native was a part of the early-season rotation for the Celtics due to injuries in the frontcourt. When Luke Kornet, and later on Robert Williams, got healthy, Vonleh’s role reduced to occasional appearances. Overall, Vonleh averaged 1.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per game for the Celtics.

(Article to be updated when it’s determined what Boston received in exchange for Vonleh)