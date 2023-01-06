Are the Boston Celtics a good shooting team? (NBA Reacts Survey)

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Celtics fans and fans across the country.

The Boston Celtics started off the year shooting exceptionally well as a team from 3 point range (40% through Dec. 7). Since then they have shot the ball very poorly (31.2% through Jan 1st).

In November, the Celtics had 5 players shooting 40% or more on more than 4 attempts per game. In December, they had none (Grant Williams shot 44.4% on 3.9 per game but nobody else was north of 40% at any usage).

Are the Celtics just an average shooting team that had a hot streak? Or are they a very good shooting team that is in a slump? Or is it somewhere in between?

