Fans aren’t worried about the Celtics’ shooting (NBA Reacts Results)

The NBA season is a long grind and even large sample sizes can be misleading. For the first few months the Celtics bench had support players shooting well above their career averages. Then something happened and it seemed like the whole team went cold all at once. Which begged the question: Are the Celtics a good shooting team? Were they shooting above their heads early on? Are they just in a shooting slump now? Or is it something in between?

Well, you responded via NBA Reacts and it turns out that most of you are not all that worried.

As a team the Celtics are shooting 37.7% from 3 this year. Good for 8th in the league. If you look at the monthly splits, it tells a bit more of the story (yes I’m being lazy and using the months instead of pinpointing the losing streak start date).

October: 39.9% (7th) - 6 game sample size

November: 41.1% (1st)

December: 32.7% (26th)

January: 31.9% (22nd) - only 3 game sample size

Without diving too deep into the numbers, it seems like Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon (for example) were shooting a bit above their career averages and have cooled off lately. On the flipside, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been shooting below their career averages. That sort of thing generally evens out over the course of the regular season.

Let’s just hope that they have another hot streak in the NBA playoffs.