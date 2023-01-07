Marcus Smart leaves game in San Antonio

Trying to fight through a pick, Marcus Smart appeared to bang knees with San Antonio’s Zach Collins. He quickly crumpled to the floor and was helped off the floor and headed directly to the back. Per NBC Boston’s Abby Chin, Smart was able to get to the tunnel unassisted, tried to massage his knee and run, but opted to go to the locker room with the trainers for further evaluation. The Celtics have since ruled him doubtful to return to the game with a knee contusion.

According to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, x-rays came back negative. Smart said that it was a knee-to-knee collision and that his left leg felt numb afterward. “Yeah, I’m walking,” Smart said. “But it’s a slow walk.” Smart finished the game with 5 points and four assists. In his absence, Malcolm Brogdon was huge off the bench, scoring 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting with seven assists. Derrick White led the Celtics with 11 dimes and zero turnovers.