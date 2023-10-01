CelticsBlog roundtable: what fun storyline are you most interested in at Media Day?

Jack Simone: The obvious answers are “How do the Celtics feel without Marcus Smart?” and “How has it been getting to know Kristaps Porzingis?” But no. Give me all the bald Derrick White content I can get. I want to know what every one of his teammates thinks of his new look, and also what inspired him to make the change.

Benjamin Torbert: I’m looking forward to the first round of “happy to be a Celtic” quotes from Porzingis that start to endear him to the fan base. Because of the unique relationship between Cs fans and Smart and the shock of the trade, Porzingis has really never been “welcomed” to Boston the way we might expect for an acquisition of his stature. As fans start seeing him more and more in Celtics green and consuming the content that comes out from media day, I expect the excitement for Porzingis to grow.

Noa Dalzell: I’m excited to see who emerges as vocal and chatty with the media. It’s well-known that Marcus Smart and Grant Williams were both media favorites and were always willing to be candid, and there’s a whole new crop of unknown guys that will make their first personality impression. Who’s going to be loud in the early days of training camp? Who will have a significant vocal present? When big personalities exit, it makes room for others to grow, and I’m eager to see what - and who - that looks like.

Sam LaFrance: I always enjoy the fun interviews that 98.5’s Toucher and Rich do at media day. Last year, they sat Grant Williams down and played Settler of Catan with him and it was fantastic. I think they also asked Malcolm Brogdon about that court show that his dad used to do. So, I supposed I just love me some good content.

Mike Dynon: How much fun did everyone have at Marcus Smart’s wedding? The guest list included Wyc Grousbeck, Brad Stevens, Joe Mazzulla and Ime Udoka, and the photos were wild. Anyone have behind-the-scenes tales to share?

Bonus topic: Derrick White’s shaved head.

Daniel Poarch: One thing is certain: this team now belongs entirely to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both have enjoyed tremendous growth on the court as players, but with Marcus Smart now suiting up for the Grizzlies, they’re going to have to show that they’ve grown as leaders, as well. It’s going to be a completely different dynamic in the Celtics locker room than we’ve seen to this point, and I’m really interested to see what that’s going to look like. The Celtics have made a strong bet that their star duo is up to the task.

Bobby Manning: Love the new coaches, including Charles Lee and Sam Cassell, but also Amile Jefferson and Phil Pressey. They’ll provide big personalities in the room, greater commitment than the cast around Joe Mazzulla last year and should bring out a better version of Mazzulla this season. Meeting the new personalities, overall, will become the fun part in our weird Celtics world. I’m particularly excited to cover Oshae Brissett this season, who I spent two seasons writing about at Syracuse.

Trevor Hass: Is this the year Deuce Tatum earns a roster spot? He’s almost 6, and he’s dominating every time we see him play. Does Jayson still have the edge 1-on-1 in the driveway? Can Deuce dunk on a 10-foot hoop yet? Who’s the best player in the family? These are answers we need to know.