Report: Jayson Tatum considered offseason wrist surgery, decided against it

During an appearance on NBA Today, ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne revealed that Jayson Tatum considered having wrist surgery this summer but ultimately decided against it, instead receiving a cortisone shot.

The Boston Celtics superstar met with “a bunch of specialists” before making the decision and told Shelbourne that he “feels really good.”

Tatum’s issue with his non-shooting wrist dates back to the end of the 2021-22 season, when he revealed that he played through a fracture during the Celtics’ run to the 2022 NBA Finals.

“It was small, but it was still like a non-displaced chip,” Tatum said in an August 2022 interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. “So, like, I chipped a bone, but it didn’t leave the surface, but it had shown that the bone had grew over it, so it healed. But I was still in pain because I kept getting hit or falling on it. So, I guess I played with somewhat of a fracture for like two months.”

He also noted an incident in Boston’s 2022 series against the Milwaukee Bucks in which he dunked on Giannis Antetokounmpo and fell into the crowd. “That was the most painful it’s been since that day that I hurt it,” Tatum said.

The problem persisted into the 2022-23 season as well. In November 2022, Tatum noted that he and the Celtics were “managing” the issue. Tatum said it was “nothing I have to have surgery on” but that the issue was still “bothering” him.

One season, a lack of surgery, and a cortisone shot later, Tatum is ready to roll into another season, hoping the wrist issues cease.