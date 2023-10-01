Celtics acquire Jrue Holiday, trade Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III and picks

The Celtics are trading for former Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday afternoon.

The deal sends Holiday, a multi-time All-Star and All-Defensive First Teamer to Boston for Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, a 2024 Golden State Warriors First Round pick, as well as a 2029 unprotected Boston Celtics First Round pick.

Holiday was traded earlier this week to the Portland Trail Blazers in the deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Wojnarowski reported that Holiday would be immediately shopped to several contenders as Portland looked to rebuild around its young core of guards.

After Lillard was traded to Milwaukee, the Celtics reported wanted Holiday to bolster their already formidable lineup with the now-reloaded Bucks looming. Along with Derrick White, Holiday will anchor one of the most dominant defensive backcourts in recent NBA history.

A career 16.4 points-per-game scorer, Holiday is often lauded as one of the league’s most underrated players and was the second-best player on a team that won the NBA Finals a mere two years ago.

By trading Williams, the Celtics lose significant depth in their Center rotation, with Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford as the only remaining bona fide bigs on the roster. Brogdon was reportedly upset with the Celtics organization after he was almost traded to the Clippers earlier this offseason, so his inclusion in the trade is unsurprising.