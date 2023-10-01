Report: Celtics sign big man Wenyen Gabriel to training camp contract

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Boston Celtics are signing big man Wenyen Gabriel to a training camp contract. Gabriel, a Kentucky product, played his high school ball at Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Wilbraham, Massachusetts.

The 6-foot-9 journeyman has played for six teams over the course of his four-year NBA career and spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. In 68 appearances with LA, he averaged 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 59.6% from the field.

Gabriel has been used as a plug-and-play hustle guy dating back to his time with the Portland Trail Blazers in the bubble. The Lakers used him in spots throughout their 2023 playoff run, with most of his minutes coming against Jaren Jackson Jr. and during the Golden State Warriors series.

The 26-year-old had a solid run with South Sudan at the FIBA World Cup this summer that, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, helped him earn a shot with Boston. Gabriel averaged 9.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in five games, helping South Sudan earn their first spot in the Olympics in 2024.

With the Celtics shipping Robert Williams out in the Jrue Holiday trade, Gabriel will now have a chance to fight for a role in the big man rotation behind Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Luke Kornet.