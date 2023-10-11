Halftime hot takes: bald blocks for all

The Celtics have now wrapped up six preseason quarters against the Philadelphia 76ers. Through the first half of tonight’s game, they’ve opened a 67-59 lead over the Sixers, and I’m ready to fire off some hot takes — we are BACK.

Payton Pritchard RULES

At this point, there’s no debate that Payton Pritchard has been the most impressive Celtic so far this preseason. He’s at it again against the 76ers, providing a spark for Boston off of the bench with 10 points on 4-of-6 from the field.

PP IS AT IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/uKhAo6WG8l — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 11, 2023

The amount of confidence that this man has played with after a season of sitting and watching is unbelievable. His teammates weren’t lying when they said he is “out for blood” this year. At this point, I’m not convinced that he should even suit up for the remaining preseason games — he should be getting the star treatment from here on out.

Jrue Holiday has arrived

After a weird debut where he came off the bench and shot 2-of-10, Jrue Holiday is looking like the man that Celtics fans were hoping to see in green this year. In 17 minutes at Wells Fargo Center tonight, Holiday has poured in an efficient 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Hauser with the solid defense, and Holiday with the smooth finish #BOSvsPHI #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/ZBNVo94Zt5 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 11, 2023

Of course, there’s been more responsibility on Holiday with both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown sitting this one out, but it’s been good to see him looking aggressive on the offensive end. There’s certainly going to be points throughout the year where Boston will need the 33-year-old to take initiative.

Al Horford absolutely hates Philly

Al Horford’s one season in the City of Brotherly Love was enough to leave him with some extra motivation anytime he takes the floor there. He had his “elite shooter” game last season in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, when he torched the Sixers and he’s looking locked in tonight.

The 37-year-old big man has tallied nine quick points tonight, while also helping himself to four rebounds. How sweet was it to see him get out on the break and throw down a dunk in transition?

GET UP AL pic.twitter.com/AHfpVbJ2QE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 12, 2023

Age is just a number. I’m not really sure why we’re all keep expecting to see Horford lose a step each season — it’s not happening.

Derrick White heard ESPN’s disrespect

Over the past day and a half, the talk surrounding Derrick White and his lovely shiny head has been all about him being left off of ESPN’s top-100 players list. Welp, he’s had entirely enough of the disrespect and is dialed in against Philly.

Derrick White gets another one!



... and then knocks down the triple on the other end https://t.co/c8x3BUAycn pic.twitter.com/L92zBb0JWB — NBA (@NBA) October 11, 2023

The man has sent back three shots to go along with his 11 first-half points. It looks like my good friend Jack Simone knew what he was saying when he wrote about White being one of the top 15 centers in the NBA.