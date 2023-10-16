Report: Celtics and Derrick White ‘have been talking’ about a contract extension

The Boston Celtics have been working on getting a contract extension done with Derrick White, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

“Derrick White and the Boston Celtics have been talking about a contract extension,” Himmelsbach reported. “Talks are ongoing, but nothing appears to be on the immediate horizon. Both sides have an October 23 deadline to reach an agreement on extending White’s deal.”

Though there are reportedly efforts from both sides to reach an agreement before the new season tips off, White will be around for a while regardless if an extension happens before the regular season starts. His current deal with the Cs runs through the end of next season, making him a free agent in the summer of 2025. He’s set to make $18.4 million this year, and $19.6 million in the 2024-25 campaign.

If no agreement is reached in this window, the Cs will be able to sign White to an extension next year, up until June 30, 2025.

The Colorado native joined the Celtics at the 2022 trade deadline, in a deal that sent Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson, Boston’s 2022 first-round pick, and a 2028 first-round pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs.

Since arriving, White has been an impact player for the Cs. In 108 appearances, the 29-year-old has started in 74 games for Boston. He’s been solid in his minutes, averaging 12.1 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game while knocking down 44.9% of his attempts from the field and 36.5% of those from deep.

White has also been a tremendous defender for the Celtics. Last season, he was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team. This year, expectations for his production on both ends are high, as Boston hopes that he can continue to be a key to their success.

It’s important for the Cs to secure him in the long term because the new collective bargaining agreement is set to make things extremely difficult for teams who overspend. It’s unlikely that they’d be able to replace White down the line because they’d be so heavily restricted in ways that they can acquire high end talent.