Welcome to the 2023-24 season: Media Day open thread

Media Day is here! We made it through another offseason!

Before we dive into the endless coverage of the Boston Celtics, I wanted to pause and say a few words to the community of CelticsBlog that I love so dearly.

First and foremost, thank you! Thank you again and again for making this a place you have chosen to visit and read and participate in the discussion. Without you there is no blog and we don’t take that for granted here.

For those unaware of our history, we’ll be celebrating our 20th anniversary in March of this year. That’s an amazing run and it has been a wonderful journey that we have no intention of ending any time soon. Countless contributors have poured their hearts and souls into this blog and several have gone on to bigger and better things in their career. We’ve recently expanded our staff to include a new group of promising writers. We couldn’t be more excited to start the year.

It seems like a good time to remind everyone about the vision for this blog. From day one, I’ve focused on making it a fun and safe place that Celtics fans could gather in a positive community experience — sort of like a local bar that has room for millions to pull up a seat and chat about the team we all love.

My philosophy and vision are directly derived from my Faith. As a devout believer in Christ, I aim to reflect Him in all that I do. For some, that’s a loaded statement but I would only ask that you judge me by my own merits. Clearly, I’m not proselytizing on a sports blog (that’s not what people come here for), but I hope that my Faith shines through in my actions and words just the same.

Practically speaking, that means I want the site to be welcoming to all and upstanding in our approach. It usually boils down to the Golden Rule: treat others as you would want to be treated (Matt 7:12, if you are curious). This is why I have moderators on the site to stop fights in the comments section and to curb cursing (I like to keep things PG-13 and under).

Basically, all I ask is that you treat each other with respect. None of us are perfect, so I also encourage grace. Emotions run high in sports and we all make mistakes. But at the end of the day, we’re all human and we are connected by a common love for a great basketball franchise.

I’m truly excited for another year of covering the Celtics. This is a passion and a joy for me even all these years later. Thank you again for the privilege of experiencing it with all of you.

Let’s go Celtics!