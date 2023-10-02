Brad Stevens on Jrue Holiday trade: ‘got to pay a good price for things’

BRIGHTON, MA — The Boston Celtics will enter next season with a very different roster than the one that fell in the Eastern Conference Finals last year. Brad Stevens has wholly flipped the roster in just two years as the Celtics’ President of Basketball Operations. Just three players remain from when he took over in his new role: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Payton Pritchard.

After adding Kristaps Porzingis early in the summer, at the expense of long-time Celtic Marcus Smart, Stevens took his retooling a step further, shipping out Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, and two first-round picks for Jrue Holiday after the Portland Trail Blazers dealt Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“There’s a list of guys you never think you’d have the chance to trade for but would be a perfect fit. Jrue was one of those guys,” Stevens said.

Holiday was an integral part of the Bucks’ success over the past three seasons, helping them to a championship in his first season with the organization and making his first All-Star appearance in a decade last year.

He capped off his season with an All-Defensive First Team nod, but with Milwaukee falling in the first round to the Miami Heat, changes were due. Mike Budenholzer was fired, and after an offseason full of Giannis Antetokounmpo extension propaganda, Holiday was sacrificed in the name of an improved offense.

But Lillard’s move to Milwaukee meant an opportunity for the Celtics and other contenders around the league to add top-tier talent.

“As time went on, I think we all became a little bit more wondering if Portland was going to end up getting somebody that they would then move on from as a result of moving Dame. So, we were monitoring it like the rest of the league,” Stevens said.

Now, not only do the Celtics have another All-Defense guard on the roster, but they have another leader, a guy with championship experience, and someone who is ready to contribute to winning at the highest level.

“Just grateful,” head coach Joe Mazzulla said of the addition. “Grateful and open-minded. Anytime you can add character and mindset, it’s a win. We have that in our building. We’ve had that in our building. And now we’ve added that to our building. He doesn’t have to come in here and do anything but be who he is.”

As with all pleasant things, the Holiday deal didn’t come cheap. Stevens had to say goodbye to the reigning Sixth Man of the Year and a young big man just one year removed from an All-Defense nod.

Stevens traded Smart, Williams, Brogdon, and Grant Williams, completely gutting the roster that made back-to-back Conference Finals appearances.

In the case of Williams, Stevens let go of a player he coached, developed, and had a relationship with for years.

“Really hard,” Stevens said of letting go of Williams. “I’ve said this to our staff today: Those phone calls… I’ll probably be somewhere else in 10 years hiding. Those are the hardest phone calls. It was such a pleasure to watch Rob grow. When he first got here, he had a long way to go, but he had a great attitude. He was a great teammate. And he got a lot better over time. I know Portland’s excited to get him.”

Letting go of long-time Celtics is far from the only potential hurdle of the Holiday deal.

In acquiring Holiday, the Celtics added some significant money to their books, as the All-Star point guard is slated to make roughly $36.9 million this season, and reports indicate Boston’s desire to extend him.

Holiday’s added salary may not restrict Boston’s ability to build this season past the obvious limitations on signing new players. However, the long-term effects of the trade will quickly rise to the surface with the new CBA coming into effect. But for now, Celtics ownership is ponying up the dough.

“First of all, this speaks to our ownership’s willingness to spend regardless and our eagerness to be the best possible team we can be... All of those discussions have been endless since the new CBA came out. Those are things that we’ve hashed back and forth,” said Stevens.

All monetary and sentimental discussions aside, the Celtics added an All-Star guard. Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.4 assists last season while shooting 47.9% from the floor and 38.4% from behind the three-point line. He’s going to make an immediate impact, and he’s ready to get rolling.

“Jrue beat me to the gym this morning,” said Stevens. Holiday is still going through the process of passing his physicals, so he did not attend Celtics Media Day, but a press conference has been scheduled for later in the week.

It took an arm and a leg, but Stevens is doing what he believes is necessary to help the Celtics reach their ultimate goal. And that’s Banner 18.

“Got to pay a good price for things. That’s the way it goes. We’re trying to win a championship,” said Stevens.