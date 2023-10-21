 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boston Celtics Daily Links 10/21/23

All the Celtics news you need in convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets
Jaylen Brown vs Hornets 10/19/23
Herald Rajon Rondo loves Jrue Holiday trade, discusses future plans in surprise visit to Celtics practice

Globe Rajon Rondo visits Celtics at practice, hopes to play advising role

Mike Gorman set to tip off final season on Celtics broadcasts

Al Horford willing to play off the bench for the Celtics this season

Rajon Rondo joins list of former Celtics to spend time at practice with current team and coaches

Celtics like what they see in Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia

Former Celtic R.J. Hunter is still chasing his NBA dream

CelticsBlog Derrick White’s elite, infectious defense

Position battles, coaching, and late game execution: Boston Celtics mailbag answers

CLNS Media Celtics Waive Wenyen Gabriel After Neemias Queta Breakout Game

Celtics .com Rondo Returns, Joins Celtics at Practice

NESN Joe Mazzulla Impressed By Little-Known Big Man After Celtics Preseason

Ex-NBA Exec Offers Three ‘Bold’ Celtics Predictions For 2023-24

Why Al Horford Is (And Should Be) Fine With Playing Off Celtics Bench

Celtics Waive Ex-Duke Standout Before Start Of 2023-24 Season

Ime Udoka, Rockets Eyeing Ex-Celtics Guard Malcolm Brogdon?

Celtics Wire Why Jrue Holiday could come off the bench for the Celtics

Celtics history: Williams, Englund born; Butler, Barnett, Graham debut

Projecting over/unders for the Celtics and the rest of the NBA

A history of Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown’s sneakers in photos

Who should start in the Celtics’ season opener vs. the Knicks?

Inside the NBA’s Kenny Smith on the Celtics title prospects


Mass Live Al Horford talks coming off Celtics bench for betterment of team

Celtics Mailbag: Kristaps Porzingis impact, Jordan Walsh role

Boston Sports Journal Pick ‘n Pops: Rajon Rondo returns, new uniforms, & a new coaching legend

CLNS Media/YouTube Celtics vs. everyone - assessing NBA over/unders for 2023-24 w/ Souichi Terada | Celtics Lab


Hardwood Houdini Ex-lottery pick newcomer can become heart and soul of the Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics trade splashes looked pitch perfect in the preseason

Recently-waived wing can provide Boston Celtics invaluable leadership

Jayson Tatum made history to get the Boston Celtics past reigning MVP

The Cold Wire Insider Discusses Celtics’ Title Chances This Season

Brad Stevens Speaks On Expectations For Celtics’ Star Duo

Essentially Sports “This Guy’s Different”: Celtics Favored Over Giannis and Damian Lillard’s Bucks to Reach NBA Finals, Thanks to 2X All-Star

Hit With Frantic 3 Am Call From Paul Pierce, 2X NBA Champ Disclosed Celtics Legend’s Chaotic State for 1 Reason


Bleacher Report How Every NBA Team Can Fix Its Starting Lineup Problems

Every NBA Team’s Top 3 Trade Assets

SI .com Here’s the Boston Celtics’ Secret Weapon

NBA scout predicts the Milwaukee Bucks may struggle against Boston, Cleveland, Detroit and Indiana

Basketball Network Larry Hughes is Jayson Tatum’s Godfather which allowed him to see Tatum blossom to an NBA superstar

Washington Post Celtics embracing championship expectations after shaking up roster during busy offseason

Hoops Habit 8 NBA stars most likely to bolt in free agency in 2024

The Sports Hub Mazz on the Celtics: If they don’t win it this year...massive failure

Sportsnet 2023-24 NBA Season Preview: Eastern Conference burning questions

CBS Sports Terry Stotts, who coached Damian Lillard for 9 years in Portland, steps down as Bucks assistant, per report

Winners and Whiners The Winners and Whiners’ 2023-24 NBA Preview with Predictions and Picks

Fox Sports NBA Teams Tiers: It’s title or bust for the Nuggets, Bucks, Celtics and Suns

Fansided Projecting the five best NBA lineups for the 2023-24 season

Clutch Points 2023-24 NBA Media Poll: NBA Finals, conference, season predictions

Heavy 4-Time Champion Singles Out Kristaps Porzingis & Jrue Holiday

