Celtics sign Nathan Knight to two-way contract

Nathan Knight has agreed to a two-way deal with the Boston Celtics, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 26-year-old forward will replace Jay Scrubb as the third two-way player on Boston’s roster, alongside preseason standout Neemias Queta and summer league star JD Davison.

After spending the last two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Knight makes his way to the back of the Celtics bench, where he will search for minutes at power forward and center. The undrafted player also suited up for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2020-21 season, his rookie year. He was waived by the New York Knicks, who had him on a two-way contract, just three days ago.

While he’s never averaged more than four points per game, he has shown flashes of defense and athleticism – enough to earn him limited playoff minutes in Atlanta and Minnesota.

Before the NBA, Knight was a star for William and Mary, where he was CAA Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2020. The Syracuse native also earned two-time first team All-CAA honors. Knight played high school ball in Syracuse and in Meriden, New Hampshire, where he attended Kimball Union Academy.

Knight got his career-highs in minutes, points, rebounds, and assists in a game against the Celtics in December 2021, when he dropped 20 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes.