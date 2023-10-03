A healthy Kristaps Porzingis is ready to win with the Celtics

June 21 was a bittersweet moment for C’s fans. Having resurrected his career in Washington, eight-year veteran big man Kristaps Porzingis was acquired by the Celtics in a three-team deal, including the exchange of Marcus Smart. The deal signaled a Celtics roster overhaul, a sign that Brad Stevens is in “win now mode.” But in August, Porzingis was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, excluding him from playing in the FIBA World Cup.

Celtics fans, rest assured that the rumors swirling around newly acquired Kristaps Porzingis have been laid to rest.

On Monday afternoon, Porzingis was all smiles, elaborating on his recent foot injury and couldn’t have looked happier doing so. In his first Media Day in Beantown, No. 8 addressed the euphoria of arriving in Boston, and his goals for this upcoming season.

Porzingis blames his past injury on his shoes

Today, we learned an important concept when it comes to basketball: It’s important to wear the right shoes. Porzingis is healthy, and he’s perfectly ready to roll for training camp. The newly acquired star stated his foot pain started in the summer after simply wearing the wrong shoes.

“I think it started because I changed shoes in the summer,” Porzingis said. “I think that’s what kind of got the foot a little sensitive. I didn’t pay too much attention to it, and I kind of kept working out, kept playing because the training camp was about to start for our national team.”

Despite “feeling good” and in great shape, the medical staff advised Porzingis to rest for a few days ahead of the FIBA World Cup. Ultimately, Kristaps stated “his foot was a little bit bothering” him, and with a few days rest, he “couldn’t get much progress in such a short time.” Knowing the NBA season begins in October, he stated the “smart decision was to sit out and make sure the foot actually gets to recover before the start of the season.”

Originally from Latvia, the 7-foot 3 big man won the EuroCup Rising Star Award back in 2015. Selected fourth overall by the New York Knicks, Porzingis was the highest drafted Latvian in NBA history at that time. Prideful of his country, Porzingis declared the decision to sit out for his national team “really hurt his soul.”

“I know it may not seem for you guys, but it was such a big deal for me not to be able to play for my country in a World Cup,” Porzingis said. “It was a really, really tough decision. I knew it was the right decision. I’m glad I made that tough decision that moment, and now I’m 100 percent to start the season.”

Last season, Porzingis played 65 games for the Wizards, which was the most since the 2016-2017 season. He regained his durability, as well as strength in Washington. “I definitely believe that I am in the right time in my career,” Porzingis stated Monday afternoon. “As I’m kind of getting into my prime at this age, my body is much more mature than it was when I was twenty years old. I always keep in mind that the injuries that I had are all contact injuries. I always kept that in mind, and worked towards getting back to being healthy, and last season was a good example.”

Kristaps Porzingis admitted he “could’ve played 70-plus games last season,” and missed games due to illness, and not injury.

The Center averaged a career high 23.2 points, 0.9 steals, 1.5 blocks, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Starting all 65 games, he shot 38.5 percent from long range, and a career best 49.8 percent from the field. In season’s past, Porzingis was dealt significant injuries, including a left ACL tear, a lateral meniscus tear, and injuries to his Achilles tendon.

The Unicorn is ecstatic to be in Boston

"I love the city and organization; everybody has welcomed me with open arms."



Kristaps Porzingis is excited to open a new chapter with the Celtics #NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/1bYd11tFc5 — NBA (@NBA) October 2, 2023

The former #4 draft pick never had the chance to live up to the hype in New York. After stints with the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards, Kristaps Porzingis finally feels he made the right decision.

“It’s been going great and I’m excited,” Porzingis expressed. “The energy is great here. Obviously, we all understand that we have a goal, everyone is brought in here for a goal. Just the thought of that itself, I think it just gives extra motivation.”

The Boston Celtics are a storied organization, with high expectations from the top down. The C’s are tied with the Lakers with the most championships (17) in NBA history. Kristaps compared the Celtics to other organizations he’s played with in the past.

“I think from the top down, just top-notch professionals. Everyone feels like they are valued in the organization and everyone’s always giving their all and their best. You can feel that, you know, I think everybody feels good being in this kind of environment. This environment brings the best out of people,” said Porzingis.

Just a member of the Celtics for a few months, Porzingis feels the city of Boston “has welcomed him with open arms,” and that he already “loves the city and the organization.”

No. 8 has a winning mentality

Shortly after Boston acquired Kristaps Porzingis, Brad Stevens signed him to a multi-year extension through the 2025-2026 season to a hometown discount. In eight seasons, the big man only had two playoff appearances, both with the Dallas Mavericks. Following the trade, Porzingis chose to stay with Boston for one simple reason: he wants to win an NBA championship.

The Celtics haven’t been able to bring home the Larry O’Brien trophy since 2008. With a shocking restructuring of the roster, No. 8 is now a vital part of this championship contending team. He was clear on his opportunities following his revival in Washington, and the importance of signing with Boston.

“I’ve been around the league a little bit, and at the end, what matters is winning,” said Porzingis. “I had different opportunities to go somewhere else and maybe having a bigger role, and maybe even make more money, but I wanted to come here. I wanted to come to Boston just because of the opportunity to play in such an iconic organization with great players. Hopefully I can come in here and bring more to that. The idea of that itself — I didn’t need to hear anything else.”

Porzingis in a drop will be a very useful tool for this Celtics defense pic.twitter.com/FenLpdIHEf — Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) June 27, 2023

His defense is much needed for the C’s

Porzingis also expressed his desire to play tough on both sides of the ball. “I think what has went under the radar a little bit was this type of defensive season I had last year,” Porzingis told the press. “I took a lot of pride, and bouncing back from years I wasn’t as good defensively because of different things and injuries.”

After a great defensive season in Washington, he looks forward to bringing his defensive prowess to a “higher level” in Boston. Last season, the big man was eighth overall in blocks per game, and 18th in defensive rebounds. Boston, an organization who prides themselves on defense, were ranked second last year in defensive rating. Porzingis was top-5 in pick and roll defense, and should add a spark to a Celtics lineup, who parted ways with Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, and Robert Williams III.

“Defense has always been the DNA here for the Celtics,” said coach Joe Mazzulla. “We’ve been top-5, top-3, almost every year since I’ve been here. we have the ability to play small, we have the ability to play big, Kristaps [Porzingis] will give us some more rim protection. He’s a little bit better of a defender than people think he is — very underrated. I think that will take some pressure off Al [Horford].”