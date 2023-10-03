This is Payton Pritchard’s big opportunity. His college coach is confident he will thrive.

“There are guys who work hard at it, and there are guys who are obsessed with it. He’s one of the ones who is obsessed with it.”

Brad Stevens said these words about Payton Pritchard back in June, echoing a common sentiment from the Celtics front office: the organization likes Pritchard — a lot. While he fell out of the rotation last season, typically only seeing the court in garbage time, it wasn’t due to a lack of belief in his ability to contribute at a high level — at least that’s what the front office has maintained.

But with a stacked backcourt last year headlined by Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Derrick White, the electric but undersized 6’1 guard played limited minutes. And although Payton Pritchard requested a trade before the 2023 midseason trade deadline — and once again in the offseason — the team preferred to keep him in Boston.

On Media Day, he made clear he is embracing that opportunity.

“I handle what I can handle, and that’s showing up every day, putting in my work, and being ready for opportunities when they come,” Pritchard said. “Like I said all along, I love basketball. All I want to do is hoop and compete. That was the whole thing the whole time. I’m looking forward to the opportunity of trying to win games and bringing it every time I’m on the floor.”

Since being drafted with the 26th pick in 2020, Pritchard’s minutes have steadily declined; he averaged 19.2 minutes a game in his rookie season, 14.2 in his sophomore campaign, and 13.4 minutes per game last season, in which he only appeared in a career-low 48 games.

But with fewer guards on the roster, Pritchard is likely primed for a more regular spot in the rotation. He, alongside most of the team, has been working out in Boston for weeks.

“I like the energy in the gym right now,” he said. “Guys are working really hard, guys are motivated and we are trying to do something special here this year.”

More minutes for Pritchard is not a certainty; the backcourt includes others who could fight for minutes, like Dalano Banton, Svi Mykhailiuk, and two-way players Jay Scrubb and JD Davidson. But, Pritchard starts the season with an edge over those four as the team’s primary backup ball-handler.

His college coach is confident he will capitalize on the opportunity.

In an exclusive interview with CelticsBlog, University of Oregon head coach Dana Altman, who coached Pritchard for four years, spoke glowingly about his former star point guard and expressed optimism that he will thrive if given the opportunity.

“He has an unbelievable work ethic,” Altman told CelticsBlog. “He was with us for four years, and never missed practice, never missed a game. He was in the gym all the time, and he really worked himself into the league. He spent a tremendous amount of time on his game, just being really disciplined, really focused.”

Payton had an illustrious career at Oregon. As a senior, he averaged 20.5 points and 5.5 assists per game. He was ultimately named Pac-12 Player of the Year and given the Bob Cousy Award, an honor bestowed upon the nation’s top point guard.

“I really admire him,” Altman said. “I’ve been able to do this for a long time and he’s one of the most focused, hardest workers I’ve known. And he’s very competitive; he competes in practice, in games, and he hates to lose, which is a great quality.”

Altman also described Pritchard as a tremendous leader and a winner; throughout his tenure, the team won multiple conference championships, and made a Final Four and Sweet 16 appearance.

But he emphasized how Pritchard led by example. “His work ethic was an inspiration for our guys. He was in the weight room extra, on the court extra, always in the gym by himself, shooting. Our team knew that.”

Pritchard has been working on both ends of the floor

Pritchard is a career 40% three-point shooter, and thrives with the ball in his hands. But this summer, he spent a lot of time improving his off-ball game. He referenced Steph Curry as someone he’s drawn inspiration from as he’s worked to improve his ability to shoot off picks.

“Honestly, with who we have on our team, me being a very dynamic off-ball two is [important], being able to run off screens and stuff like that,” Pritchard said.

He also said he got stronger and faster this offseason, and at the same time, more mentally resilient. “As hard as it was — and the competitive nature in me, it was tough — I definitely think I matured a lot through last year, not playing a lot,” Pritchard said.

Though he is sometimes perceived as a defensive liability due to his being undersized, Altman described him as a very willing and capable defender.

“He’s a little small, so he’s really got to compete, fight on the defensive end, which he always did for us,” Altman said. “In the [NBA] games I’ve been able to see, he’s a really willing defender — he wants to guard. That’s a big part of it.”

On Media Day, Pritchard described how he, White, and Holiday all bring different defensive intangibles and approaches, an eclectic combination that could prove difficult for opponents.

“All of us have different ‘things’ — I’m a little bit pesky’, and they’re a little bigger,” Pritchard said. “We each bring a different [defensive] element, all three of us. They’re tremendous players, and it just helps [our team] to bring different flavors to it.”

Pritchard plans on playing a lot of full-court defense this season. “That’s something I do just to get warm,” he said. “If you check in the game and pick up 94 feet, you get warm real quick. For me, it’s just the way I can put my imprint on the game, being a pest out there, picking people up, tiring out the other guard.”

Already, reports indicate Pritchard is playing at a high level in practice. He’s particularly impressed the newcomers; Svi Mykhauiliuk named Payton Pritchard the guy who’s stood out most so far in team workouts.

And, Pritchard’s strong play as a member of the US Select Team this summer also made headlines.

Some Payton Pritchard's highlights from yesterday's Team USA scrimmage.



Now, there’s even reports that extension talks have opened between him and the team.

“[Last season] was kind of like a redshirt year in college,” Pritchard said. “I kind of knew that I wasn’t going to play unless guys were hurt. So I went to work. I worked on the areas that I needed to get better at, and got better on the areas I already was good at. When my opportunity does come, I truly believe I’ll be ready for it.”