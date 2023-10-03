Report: Celtics sign 7-footer Kylor Kelley to training camp deal

According to Spotrac’s Keith Smith, the Boston Celtics have signed seven-footer Kylor Kelley to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Kelley, now 26, played his college ball at Oregon State before going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. He has yet to play in an NBA game but has spent two seasons playing in the G League, with a one-year stint in Europe sandwiched in between.

Last year, the Oregon native suited up in 21 games for the Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliate, Raptors 905. Of those appearances, just five of them were starts. Kelley averaged 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in about 15.3 minutes per game.

The Maine Celtics acquired Kelley last month in a trade with Raptors 905, according to Real GM.

His game somewhat resembles — to a significantly lesser degree — that of the recently traded Robert Williams III, who Boston included in the Jrue Holiday trade.

Kelley’s mixtape from his 2021-22 tenure with the London Lions features plenty of athletic finishes and loud blocks.

Kelley now joins Wenyen Gabriel in the battle for a spot in the Celtics’ big-man rotation, which could use some reinforcements after Williams’ abrupt exit.

The Celtics began training camp on Tuesday, as they prepare for their preseason opener on Oct. 8 against the Philadelphia 76ers.