Halftime Hot Takes: The Celtics have made the Wizards look like a G-League team

After one-half of play in the nation’s capital, the Boston Celtics have a 77-51 lead over the Washington Wizards and life is good. The Celtics are looking like the absolute powerhouse we all thought they would be, and the Wizards are playing to their expectations as well — a team that’s looking to land the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Now, get ready for some halftime hot takes, buddy.

Man, Kristaps Porzingis is good when the other team doesn’t have any big guys.

So, the Wizards had the unfortunate issue of being down their starting center, as Darius Gafford was down for tonight’s game with an ankle injury. Their solution was to trot out Kyle Kuzma to man the middle, and Porznigis quickly unleashed a scoring outburst to kick this one off. He poured in 10 first-quarter points and Washington had absolutely no hope in stopping him.

Boston didn’t need much in the second quarter from Porzingis, but he still managed to add another three to his total to tally 13 points at the break.

The Wizards may be the worst team of all time

I mean, it’s no surprise that Washington gave up 143 points to the Indiana Pacers on opening night. With Jordan Poole just dribbling and taking fallaway shots, it’s tough to imagine that the Wizards will win very many games this year.

The question is... can they become the worst team of all time?

Their win yesterday over Marcus Smart’s Memphis Grizzlies makes it tough to imagine that they’ll be able to be worse than the 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers, who won just nine games, but you never know.

They’ve certainly looked to be as discombobulated as possible with 10 turnovers to start this one off. On top of that, they haven’t been able to buy a basket, shooting just 46.7% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc.

I’m not convinced that you should be able to drink if you’re sitting courtside

This one’s been a laugher, so I’ve really only got so much to discuss here. So, with my flexibility, I’m going to look out for the future of humanity and say that people who sit courtside shouldn’t be allowed to have open beverages, bottles only.

Just look at the absolute mess that delayed tonight's rout, about halfway through the second quarter.