Must C’s: The Truth visits Celtics practice

“I mean, can you ever have enough [Paul] Pierce?” Derrick White said after practice on Tuesday.

After spending a month working out with Jayson Tatum over the summer, The Truth was back in Boston. With championship expectations as high as they were back in 2008, it’s nice to have the Finals MVP at the Auerbach Center and #34 shadowing #0 during the offseason.

“I spent every day with Paul for four weeks. He would come in the gym every morning and he would workout with me in the weight room. He would follow us to the gym and I would workout with my trainer Drew [Hanlan] and he would watch,” Tatum said of his offseason workouts with the Celtics’ second all-time leading scorer.

“It was cool to have him around. Even he started to get motivated. Paul lost 15-18 pounds while he was out there. It was motivation for him. He kinda felt younger. It was an honor for us to have him around. In a sense, he became one of the guys. He told stories. I asked him questions. It was a big part of the summer. I look forward to him coming to training camp and stuff like that and seeing him around more often.”

When pressed on what Pierce’s advice was as Tatum enters his seventh season in pursuit of Banner 18, Tatum said, “All the little things that he took away from his championship team in ‘08, how close you have to be as a unit and how you need other guys to feel important and how you need everybody on the team to help win a championship. One series, somebody could be the x-factor and it could be different in the next series, but they all add up.”

Head coach Joe Mazzulla revealed on Wednesday that he’s reached out to Celtics alumni, asking them to visit the team when they can. Maybe that wisdom and camaraderie with the franchise’s storied history could be another x-factor that pushes this team over the top.

Jayson Tatum getting shots up next to Paul Pierce and Sam Cassell ☘️1️⃣8️⃣ pic.twitter.com/8WBl5jHXop — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) October 4, 2023

Paul Pierce, Sam Cassell, and #Celtics coaches with Jayson Tatum at practice pic.twitter.com/TwyJWbPT1v — Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) October 4, 2023

“I sent an email out to all the Celtic former players because I felt like it’s important that we share in this experience together,” said head coach Joe Mazzulla. “They started the tradition, they kept it going, and now it’s our responsibility as an organization to keep it alive.”

It’s already been a reunion of sorts. When training camp opened on Tuesday, Celtics legend Satch Sanders attended Boston’s first practice. Pierce, along with Kevin Garnett, also attended last Saturday’s game in University of Colorado’s football game at Boulder with Derrick White and Kevin Garnett. With Leon Powe in the team’s front office and Eddie House join