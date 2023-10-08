Report: USA Basketball “aggressively pursuing” Jrue Holiday for 2024 Paris Olympics

USA Basketball is said to be “aggressively pursuing” Celtics guard Jrue Holiday for the 2024 Paris Olympics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday.

Holiday is considered “beloved” by USA Basketball, who noted his impact on the 2021 Olympic Gold Medal team. He helped anchor a team that successfully defended the United States Olympic title and was considered second only to Kevin Durant, per USA Basketball officials mentioned in Wojnarowski’s report.

The report clarified that while Holiday had not yet committed to play in Paris, USA Basketball remains optimistic that Holiday will rejoin the team for his second Olympics. Should Holiday play, he could join teammate Jayson Tatum on a stacked 2024 lineup looking to complete the five-peat of gold medals since 2008.

After an understaffed Team USA petered out in the recent FIBA World Cup, there has been a significant resurgence of interest in international basketball by American NBA stars. Legends like Stephen Curry and LeBron James are poised to join Durant on what would potentially be the best roster since the 2008 “Redeem Team” saw a similar resurgence of interest.

Additionally, Joel Embiid has committed to Team USA, bringing a much-needed elite center to the roster. Embiid was born in Cameroon but gained US Citizenship last September. With so many new faces, Holiday would be a welcome addition to a team looking to take back its international prestige.