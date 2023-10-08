Jay Scrubb out indefinitely with torn ACL

The Boston Celtics announced that Jay Scrubb has suffered a torn right ACL during practice on Saturday.

Scrubb stood out in Summer League which earned him a two-way contract in July. The shooting guard showed his ability to score while in Las Vegas. In the five games Scrubb featured, he averaged 14.4 points, 1.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds on 46.3% from the field and over 40% from three.

On days when Scrubb would have found himself with Boston, he would be an end-of-the-bench option for Joe Mazzulla. The 6’5 guard can score at all three levels and was a player many had eyes on during preseason.

The Celtics used all three of their two-way deals signing Scrubb, Neemias Queta, and JD Davison to contracts this offseason. It remains to be seen what Brad Stevens does next if they decide to waive Scrubb or not. If the Celtics decide to waive Scrubb, they have the option to sign another player to a two-way contract.

The Celtics were Scrubb’s fourth team since entering the league after drafting 55th overall in the 2020 NBA draft (initially to Brooklyn before the Clippers exercised their pick swap for the guard). It’s a tough break for the former JUCO player who became the first junior college player to be drafted since 2004.