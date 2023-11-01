Merch Madness Final Four: vote on your favorite Celtics jerseys

Welcome to the official Celtics Victory jersey bracket! As you might have seen last season, designer Pete Rogers undertook a project to create a new Celtics jersey after every win. What resulted was 57 new jerseys, varying from Boston-inspired to player-inspired to non-Celtics-inspired. We’ve broken all 57 into a giant bracket for you fans to vote which was Pete’s BEST victory jersey.

The Final Four! No. 1 seeded MBTA still in the mix with now the 26th seed Cream Lucky the lowest seed still alive. Who will battle it out in the finals?

If you want to own any of these jerseys, Pete has launched an online store where you can purchase more than a few of the them that appear in this bracket. Check out shopbanner18.com to get yours today!

