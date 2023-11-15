Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown questionable against 76ers

Per the Celtics, Jaylen Brown (illness) and Kristaps Porzingis (right-knee contusion) are questionable for tonight’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Neemias Queta remains on the injury list dealing with a right foot injury.

Porzingis and Brown are the latest additions to the injury report. According to CelticsBlog and CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, Porzingis will be a game-time decision and noted that Porzingis said his knee did limit him during shootaround.

Porzingis will be a game time decision. He said the knee did limit him during shootaround though. Added that he thinks Joel Embiid is out tonight — “I don’t know if I’m breaking news.” — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) November 15, 2023

Porzingis has dealt with knee injuries his entire career including a torn ACL in 2018. The big man is coming off a season playing 65 games which is the most he’s played since he was on the Knicks in the 2016-17 season.

According to Jay King of The Athletic, Porzingis said his knee is “nothing too serious” and that the injury occurred during the Knicks game where he collided with Julius Randle.

The Latvian has started all 10 games for the C’s averaging 19.7 points on 56.5% shooting from the floor including 40.8% from deep.

Brown was not listed on yesterday’s injury report but today he is questionable with a non-COVID illness.

After dropping two in a row, the Celtics responded with three straight wins against the Nets, Raptors, and Knicks. Now Boston will turn its attention to Philadelphia and try to get revenge after a 106-103 loss in Philly exactly one week ago. Both teams sit on top of the East with 8-2 records.

It would be a big blow for Boston to lose two starters, however, the Sixers may be without All-Star big man Joel Embiid since they played last night against the Indiana Pacers in the In-Season Tournament game.