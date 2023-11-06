Jayson Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Jayson Tatum was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 2 of the 2023-24 season (Oct. 30 - Nov. 5).

NBA Players of the Week for Week 2.



West: Stephen Curry (@warriors)

East: Jayson Tatum (@celtics) pic.twitter.com/VYDzRSVs2A — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2023

Tatum led the Celtics to a 3-0 week, averaging 31.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in wins against the Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, and Brooklyn Nets. In that stretch, he shot 58.9% from the field, 54.2% from three and 94.1% from the free throw line. The Celtics remain the only undefeated team (5-0) in the league.

I am telling y'all, he's READY pic.twitter.com/awnr5SDs6T — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) November 6, 2023

This is Tatum’s 10th career Player of the Week award. The only Celtics who have won the award more times are Larry Bird (14 times) and Paul Pierce (17 times), per Taylor Snow.

In the Western Conference, Stephen Curry was named Player of the Week — he finished a 3-1 week for the Warriors with averages of 30.3 points, 5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, including a 42-point performance against the Pelicans. Curry has won the award 20 times.

In the East, other nominees included Scottie Barnes (Toronto), Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre Jr. (Philadelphia), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland), Dejounte Murray (Atlanta), and Cam Thomas (Brooklyn).

In the West, Anthony Davis (Los Angeles), Luka Doncic (Dallas), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota), Jerami Grant (Portland), Nikola Jokic (Denver) and Victor Wembenyama (San Antonio) were also nominated.

Last week, Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) and Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) were named players of the week in their respective conferences.