VOTE: Today is Election Day

Jaylen Brown and the Celtics are encouraging fans to vote today.

“Get out there, make your voice be heard and go vote,” the Celtics posted Tuesday afternoon on Election Day.

Brown, who takes even more pride in his work off the court than on it, echoed that message. He wore a “VOTE” shirt prior to Monday’s game against the Timberwolves and took to X to keep the message going.

Get out there, make your voice be heard and go vote ️#ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/rq2YzTEArA — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 7, 2023

“Your future is being determined each and every day,” Brown said. “Make sure you vote. Make sure you participate in local politics. Your voice needs to be heard.”

Brown advised fans to know what’s going on in their community. He said people are “making decisions on your behalf, without you even knowing.”

Said Brown: “Make sure you get out and you vote.”

The league has set up a site where you can register to vote, find your polling place, and figure out about the candidates and measures on your local ballot.