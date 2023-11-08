Merch Madness Finals: vote on your favorite Celtics jersey

Welcome to the official Celtics Victory jersey bracket! As you might have seen last season, designer Pete Rogers undertook a project to create a new Celtics jersey after every win. What resulted was 57 new jerseys, varying from Boston-inspired to player-inspired to non-Celtics-inspired. We’ve broken all 57 into a giant bracket for you fans to vote which was Pete’s BEST victory jersey.

Last but not least, the Finals! In a surprising close, Cream Lucky takes on Larry Bird for the top spot. Who will win and claim the title? Vote now!

If you want to own any of these jerseys, Pete has launched an online store where you can purchase more than a few of them that appear in this bracket. Check out shopbanner18.com to get yours today!