Must C’s: Oshae Brissett takes a stand for the Celtics after they suffer unusual online assault

The Boston Celtics suffered their first loss of the season on Monday night when they fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime. As a fan, you never want to see your team lose. But, as far as losses go, this wasn’t the absolute worst.

Sure, this was a winnable game that the Cs struggled to capture with lapses late. It’s always frustrating to watch a meltdown. At the end of the day, Boston just had an off night and the Timberwolves thrived on defense while being fueled by the Target Center crowd. Plus, there’s no real beef here, as the T-Wolves came in at No. 25 on my preseason hater power rankings.

However, Minnesota may wind up climbing the list on a future version of the hater rankings.

So, a Brazilian Timberwolves fan account has started tweeting these despicable, horrid animated videos after the team secures a big win. With Boston being undefeated prior to Monday’s game, the Timberwolves Brasil account was locked and loaded with this disgusting disasterpiece.

Anyone with 40 seconds to spare can enjoy this clip of an animated giant wolf thing devouring and then digesting a smaller character in celebration of Minnesota’s win over the Celtics.

Now, fortunately for the Celtics, they made some moves this summer and landed some absolute dawgs to surround Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with. Amongst them is Oshae Brissett, who was not only the “sole reason” that they battled back to win the home opener against the Miami Heat, according to Tatum, but also logged on to Twitter/X (whatever you want to call it, it’s the same app) to take a stand against pure evil.

He quoted the heinous clip and called for justice.

They can’t keep getting away with this https://t.co/ciUfdaOeKi — Oshae Brissett (@Obrissy) November 7, 2023

Brissett’s efforts — though unsuccessful as that account is still active with over 70,000 followers — will not go unnoticed.

Out of respect for his willingness to stand up for what’s right, here’s a clip of him soaring for a (unfortunately waived off) putback dunk over former Providence College star David Duke Jr.