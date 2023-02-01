Brooklyn Nets (31-19) at Boston Celtics (36-15) Game #51 2/1/23

Brooklyn Nets (31-19) at Boston Celtics (36-15)

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

7:30 PM ET

Regular Season Game #52, Home Game #26

TV: ESPN, NBCSB, YES

Radio: WROR, WFAN-FM

TD Garden

The Celtics continue their home stand with a visit from Atlantic Division rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. This is the 3rd of 4 meetings between these two teams this season. The Celtics won the first game 103-92 in Brooklyn on December 4 and they won the second meeting 109-98, also in Brooklyn, on January 12. They will meet one more time in Boston on March 3.

The Celtics won the series between these two teams 3-1 last season with the Celtics only loss to them coming on Boston’s home court. The Celtics also swept the Nets in last year’s playoff 4-0. Kyrie Irving has a history with the Celtics as he left the Celtics with hard feelings on both sides and even made a point to stomp on Lucky at center court after a playoff game.

The Celtics remain first in the East, although the margin over the second team is shrinking. The Celtics are 2 games ahead of 2nd place Milwaukee and 3 games ahead of 3rd place Philadelphia. They are 4.5 games ahead of 4th place Brooklyn. The Celtics are 20-5 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. They are 20-11 against Eastern Conference opponent and 6-1 against Atlantic Division teams. They are looking for their second straight win, after losing their previous 3 games.

The Nets are 4th in the East. They went on a run where they won 12 in a row and 18 of 20 games but then Kevin Durant injured his knee and they have struggled without him. They are 1.5 games behind 2nd place Philadelphia and 6 games ahead of 7th place New York. They are 16-11 on the road and 4-6 in their last 10 games. They are 21-10 against Eastern Conference opponents and 6-4 against the Atlantic Division. They have won their last 2 games.

The Celtics are playing in the 3rd game of a 4 game home stand and will finish it up on Friday against the Suns. They will then have one game in Detroit before returning to the Garden for 3 more home games. The Nets just finished a 3 game home stand and will play at Boston before starting another 5 game home stand. The Celtics are 136-73 overall all time against the nets. They are 72-33 when playing in Boston.

Marcus Smart has missed the past 4 games after spraining his ankle in a game against the Raptors. He also has a bone bruise on the same ankle that he had a bone bruise on in the Eastern Conference Finals. He is expected to be out at least until February 8. Robert Williams missed Saturday’s game against the Lakers with an ankle sprain. He is considered questionable for this game and will be a game time decision. Danilo Gallinari remains out with a torn ACL. I’m thinking positively that Timelord will be back but if not, Grant Williams will likely start in his place.

For the Nets, Kevin Durant injured his knee on January 8 against the Heat, and will remain out for this game. Ben Simmons has missed 2 games with knee soreness and is listed as out for this game as well. TJ Warren missed the last 2 games with a lower leg injury and is also listed as out for this game. Yuta Watanabe is listed as probable with back tightness.

Probable Celtics Starters

Grid View Derrick White Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Jaylen Brown Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Al Horford Photo by Gary Bassing/NBAE via Getty Images

Robert Williams Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

PG: Derrick White

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Al Horford

C: Robert Williams III

Celtics Reserves

Malcolm Brogdon

Grant Williams

Sam Hauser

Payton Pritchard

Luke Kornet

Blake Griffin

Justin Jackson

2 Way Players

JD Davison

Mfiondu Kabengele

Out/Injuries

Danilo Gallinari (ACL) out

Marcus Smart (ankle) out

Robert Williams (ankle) questionable

Head Coach (Interim)

Joe Mazzulla

Probable Nets Starters

Grid View Kyrie Irving Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Seth Curry Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Joe Harris Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Royce O’Neale Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Nic Claxton Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Seth Curry

SF: Joe Harris

PF: Royce O’Neale

C: Nic Claxton

Nets Reserves

Kessler Edwards

Patty Mills

Markieff Morris

Day’Ron Sharpe

Edmond Sumner

Cam Thomas

Yuta Watanabe

Two Way Players

David Duke, Jr

Alondes Williams

Out/Injuries

Kevin Durant (knee) out

Ben Simmons (knee) out

TJ Warren (leg) out

Yuta Watanabe (back) probable

Head Coach

Jacque Vaughn

Key Matchups

Grid View Derrick White Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Kyrie Irving Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Derrick White vs Kyrie Irving

With Durant out, Kyrie Irving is key to the Nets play. Irving is averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is shooting 48.6% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc. In the 2 previous games against the Celtics this season, Kyrie averaged 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. He shot just 35.6% from the field and 25% from three. Kyrie is a very dangerous scorer and so the Celtics must play tough defense on him to keep him from getting hot. The Celtics will miss Smart’s defense on him in this game.

Grid View Jaylen Brown Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Seth Curry Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown vs Seth Curry

Seth Curry came to the Nets from Philly in the James Harden trade. He is averaging 10.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He is shooting 46.7% from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc. Curry is a very good 3 point shooter and so the Celtics have to stay with him on the perimeter.

Honorable Mention

Robert Williams III vs Nicolas Claxton

Claxton is averaging 13.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.7 blocks per game. He is shooting 74.1% from the field and has not attempted a 3 pointer this season. In the two games so far this season, he averaged 9.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 3.0 blocks. He is a rim protector and will make it harder for the Celtics to score inside. If Timelord can’t go, then it will likely be Al Horford starting at center opposite Claxton.

Keys to the Game

Defense - Defense is always a key to winning. The Celtics have slowly climbed to 4th in the league with a defensive rating of 110.9. The Nets have played decent defense this season and are 10th in the league the league with a defensive rating of 112.3. The Nets are a good offensive team and are first in field goal percentage at 50.9% and second with a 3 point percentage of 39.4%. If the Celtics want to win this game they need to get a strong defensive effort from every player on the court and they need to make defense a priority throughout the game.

Rebound - The Celtics must box out and crash the boards. They can’t score without the ball and it will take extra effort on their part to beat the Nets on the boards. The Celtics are pulling down 44.7 rebounds per game, which is 7th in the league. The Nets are 29th with 40.5 rebounds per game. Of course, the Nets lead the league in field goal percentage (50.9%) and are 2nd in 3 point percentage (39.4%) so there aren’t as many rebounds to be had. The Nets are 15-2 when they out-rebound their opponents so the Celtics have to put out extra effort to get to beat the Nets on the boards.

Play Team Ball and Communicate - The Celtics need to move the ball and move without the ball and play as a team. The Nets have an iso heavy offense featuring Irving. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can’t get caught up in that and need to continue to look for the open man and keep the Celtics offense moving. When they lapse into hero ball, the team tends to struggle more. They need to communicate on defense and share the ball on offense.

Be Aggressive - The Celtics have to come out and be aggressive right from the opening tip. They have to be aggressive on defense, driving to the basket, rebounding, diving for loose balls and just playing harder in general. The Nets are 24-4 when they lead after the first quarter and so the Celtics must get off to a strong start and not fall behind early. They also have to play hard right up until the final buzzer. They can’t let the Nets outwork them for any period of time.

X-Factors

Home Game - The Nets are a good road team with a 16-11 record away from Barclays Center. The Celtics have played well at home with a 20-5 record at the TD Garden. They need to feed off the energy of the crowd and hopefully, the Nets will be distracted by travel and the very hostile crowd.

Revenge - The Nets are going to be out for revenge in this game. The Celtics won the series 3-1 last season and then embarrassed them in the playoffs with a 4-0 sweep. And the Celtics also took the first 2 games this season. Kyrie is also still looking to avenge whatever perceived wrongs he feels from the Celtics. The Celtics need to be ready for their best game as they look to get a win in this one.

Officiating - The officiating is always an x-factor. (Just ask LeBron.) Some referees call the game tight and others let them play. Some favor the home team and others call it evenly. Some refs just seem to have an agenda that doesn’t fit the events on the court. The Celtics have to play through whatever calls go against them and not allow bad calls or no calls to take away their focus on the game.